41m ago

Share

Former DA MP Cilliers Brink elected new Tshwane mayor

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cilliers Brink.
Cilliers Brink.
Deaan Vivier
  • Tshwane finally has a new mayor. 
  • DA councillor and former MP Cilliers Brink was elected as the new mayor on Tuesday by 109 votes. 
  • Brink's election was celebrated by the DA and its coalition partners. 

DA councillor Cilliers Brink is the new mayor of Tshwane. 

Brink won the mayoral vote in the metro with 109 votes.

His competitor, Cope candidate Ofentse Moalusi, received 102 votes.

Brink's victory on Tuesday was followed by resounding applause from the DA and its coalition partners.

The mayoral appointment will be seen as a hopeful path for the City, which has had no permanent mayor serving longer than a week since February.

After weeks of political infighting in Tshwane, Brink was elected, which pitted the ANC and EFF against the DA and its coalition partners. 

The ANC/EFF coalition had initially won the day with the election of former Cope councillor Murunwa Makwarela, but this victory was short-lived.

READ | Cilliers Brink announced as DA coalition candidate for City of Tshwane, promises big on service delivery

Brink is a former DA MP who was transferred back to local government by the party as the preferred candidate to lead the City. 

He previously stated there were service delivery issues in Tshwane, and things needed to be fixed. 

Brink said the City should be turned around to match other areas where the DA governed, like the Western Cape.

He spoke positively about the advantage the multi-party government had to commit to changing things in Tshwane because the coalition was much more stable with a majority in the council. 

"We have not been able to keep the core promise of better services, clean, corruption-free government to the extent that we have been able to in other areas in the country, so we must fix that. We must keep the promise," Brink said.

The first task for the new mayor would be to ensure the appointment of a mayoral committee which can swiftly put forward an adjustment budget due by 14 April. 

The City has issues with finances and the budget, and Brink's plans will have to speak to how these areas can be addressed. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cilliers brinkgautengpretoriapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
6% - 135 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
94% - 2071 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.43
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.71
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
964.75
-0.3%
Palladium
1,419.22
+0.9%
Gold
1,973.99
+0.9%
Silver
23.28
+0.9%
Brent Crude
78.12
+4.0%
Top 40
70,445
+1.0%
All Share
76,047
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,460
+2.4%
Industrial 25
102,327
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,628
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo