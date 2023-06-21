1h ago

Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla resurfaces as uMvoti mayor

Soyiso Maliti
Philani Mavundla, president of ABC at an ActionSA media briefing at Durban City Hall on February 21, 2023.
Darren Stewart
  • Abantu Batho Congress president Philani Mavundla is the new uMvoti Local Municipality mayor.
  • He was elected in a special council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
  • This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled against the IFP in the party's 11th-hour application to interdict the special council meeting.

Former eThekwini deputy mayor and Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) president Philani Mavundla, who lost a by-election a week ago in the uMvoti Local Municipality, has been elected mayor in a closed special council meeting at the municipality, News24 can reveal.

This comes mere hours after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled against the IFP in the party's 11th-hour application to interdict the special council meeting.

The meeting, where the IFP leadership was toppled, took place behind closed doors.

The ANC and the ABC tabled motions of no confidence against the IFP leadership - Gabriel Malembe as mayor, Noluthando Dlamini as the speaker and Bhojasi Dlamini as the chief whip.

Dlamini confirmed that he was voted out and told News24: 

We've lost. It was unfair. The MEC has been fighting for them. They didn't use the standing rules to effect. We only got a call yesterday to say there was a special council [meeting].

"We're used to this. We had to lose because not all of us were here as a result of how hastily the meeting was called," Bhojasi added. 

"Cogta wasn't truthful. We told them there was a court issue [regarding calling a special meeting], but the MEC, who hasn't been fair to us, pressed on with the issue."

ancifpabcphilani mavundlapietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalpoliticslocal government
