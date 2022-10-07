1h ago

Former murder-accused Mandla Msibi returns to Mpumalanga cabinet

  • Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has reshuffled her executive. 
  • She said the cabinet shift was good for governance and accelerating service delivery. 
  • It sees the return of former murder accused Mandla Msibi.

Former murder-accused ANC provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi is back in the provincial executive in Mpumalanga following a cabinet reshuffle by Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. 

Msibi will now serve as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). He stepped down as a MEC in 2021 following charges of attempted murder. 

The National Prosecuting Authority has since dropped those charges, paving the way for his return. 

Msibi's political career had remained uncertain because of the charges, and his election as provincial treasurer in April caused much controversy in the ANC. 

He could not assume this role until September because of the ANC's step-aside rule. 

Mtsweni-Tsipane said Msibi had acted honourably when he chose to step aside, both from the ANC and from the executive. 

She said:

His decision to voluntarily step aside proved that Msibi believes in clean governance and served as an example to all other leaders who find themselves in the same position.

"I do not doubt that MEC Msibi will put more impetus in our efforts as government to help municipalities deliver on their service delivery mandate," the premier added. 

The Cogta position had been occupied by ANC provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu, who now moves to the Public Works portfolio. 

Other notable changes include the appointment of the Nompumelelo Evidence Hlophe as MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism. 

Hlophe is an ANC provincial executive committee member and previously served in the provincial legislature. 

The premier axed two MECs to make space for Msibi and Hlope's appointments. 

Mtsweni-Tsipane said former MECs Mohita Latchminarain and Vusumuzi Mkhatshwa had contributed to the provincial government. 

It is unclear where the ANC will place the two. 

Mtsweni-Tsipane said the changes to her executive were necessary to improve service delivery. 

"These changes to the composition of the cabinet are necessitated by our desire to attain the targets we had set for this Medium-Term Strategic Framework, while accelerating the implementation of our economic reconstruction and recovery plan and the overall implementation of the key deliverables as set out in the National Development Plan and the Mpumalanga Development Plan."


Read more on:
ancrefilwe mtsweni-tsipanempumalangambombelapolitics
