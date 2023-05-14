1h ago

Former spy boss Billy Masetlha has died, aged 68

Zintle Mahlati
Billy Masetlha, pictured in 2007.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • South Africa's Ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha has died. 
  • His death was confirmed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. 
  • Masetlha was the former director-general at the National Intelligence Agency. 

Former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) director-general Billy Masetlha has died. 

Masetlha, who was serving as South Africa's ambassador to Algeria, died on Sunday. 

He was 68. 

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the country had lost an experienced and dependable representative who was a firm believer in the goals of Pan-Africanism.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Masetlha," added Pandor, confirming Masetlha had died after a long illness. 

Masetlha had served the government in various capacities over the years, including as NIA director-general. 

He left the agency in 2006 after former president Thabo Mbeki fired him after he was accused of spying on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma. 

Mbeki had stated Masetlha's firing was because of a trust deficit. 

He served as senior ANC leader and was elected to the party's national executive committee several times.

Masetlha played a pivotal role in Umkhonto weSizwe and was exiled in Botswana and Zambia. 

He was the founding member of the Congress of South African Students and participated in political organisations, including the Azanian Students Organisation and the Soweto Students Representatives Council. 

He left for exile in the late 1970s. 


