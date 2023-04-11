1h ago

Former Thabo Mbeki spokesperson to advise Mashatile on international relations

Zintle Mahlati
Deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Presidency/Twitter
  • Paul Mashatile has finalised his advisory team. 
  • Mashatile picked Mukoni Ratshitanga as his advisor for international relations. 
  • He also chose to retain two people who had advised his predecessor, David Mabuza. 

Mukoni Ratshitanga, the former spokesperson for Thabo Mbeki, will be responsible for advising Deputy President Paul Mashatile on international relations. 

Mashatile was appointed as deputy president in March - and has now appointed his advisors.

Ratshitanga  previously served as spokesperson for Mbeki, but also held roles as the head of communications at the Public Investment Corporation and Cosatu. 

He also served as a spokesperson in the ministry of justice and correctional services, under former minister Michael Masutha. 

Other advisors for Mashatile include Keith Khoza, who previously served as an advisor for Mashatile at Luthuli House.

Khoza will serve as a political advisor. 

AS IT HAPPENED | New deputy president Paul Mashatile fields questions in Parliament

The former chairperson of the Housing Development Agency, Tshilidzi Ratshitanga, will serve as the advisor for strategy and spatial transformation.

Mashatile chose to retain two advisors of his predecessor, David Mabuza. They are Madala Masuk, who will advise on service delivery, and Thulani Mdakane, who will advise on land reform and social cohesion. 

Mduduzi Mbada, a former director-general at the Gauteng province, will head Mashatile's office.

Other directors include Melene Rossouw, who will serve as the chief director of personal support and advisory services. Former journalist and editor at Independent Media, Vukani Mde, will serve as Mashatile's spokesperson.

Mashatile's presidential duties, as delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, include: 

• Leader of government business in the National Assembly, in terms of section 91(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa; 

• Leading the government's effort to fast-track land reform and the coordination of government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support;

• Implement rapid response interventions on service delivery and trouble-shooting in service delivery hotspots;

• Assisting the president in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns;

• Leading the South African National Aids Council and the country's integrated response to the challenges facing HIV and Aids;

• Special envoy on South Sudan and leading peace missions on the continent, as required;

• Leading the Human Resources Development Council of South Africa and fostering collaboration between the government and social partners towards addressing the shortage of skills in critical sectors of the economy;

• Promoting social cohesion initiatives, with particular focus on Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and Military Veterans; and

• Chairing the Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development, as well as the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cabinet Committees.


