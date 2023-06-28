Fundamentals of politics should be taught at young age, says youth at IEC seminar

The youth's decision not to vote is due to a lack of political knowledge, says digital marketing specialist Mpho Moalamedi.

Moalamedi adds politics needed to be taught from a young age rather than just at universities.

Mogale City Youth Desk coordinator Letshabo Sebogodi says the IEC could have used the seminar to register the attendees to vote.

Young leaders have called on political parties to use technology to build meaningful relations with the youth, saying they must be taught politics from a young age.

Speaking on the issues which have contributed to the youth's reluctance to vote, a panel at Tuesday's Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) Youth Unplugged seminar in Soweto attributed it to a lack of knowledge and inclusion.

North West lecturer and digital marketing specialist Mpho Moalamedi, who led a panel on The Internet of Things as an Agent for Democratic Change for South Africa, said many young people needed to learn the fundamentals of politics.

She said: "The most basic reason, or the reason I am going to start with, is a lack of political education. I find it very funny that we expect people, the moment they turn 18, to make this big decision that might affect how their country is led, but we don't invest in giving them the background and the grassroots education in order to make these decisions. Because I believe once you teach people, their decisions are based on informed knowledge and not just one guesswork."

Advocating for political education to be taught from a young age, Moalamedi said pupils were introduced to politics "in high school in history, and we learn about that because we learn about apartheid".

She said:

And then they teach you about political parties. And how they came into play and how certain parties toppled the apartheid government, so on and so forth, but there are many fundamental things about politics that people don't know.





She added basic knowledge about the people and institutions that lead the country should not be a privilege considering "politics is basically a process of decision making and it governs the decisions we make as well the relationships we have because politics exists in every sector."

Touching on the need for the government and leaders to adapt by better understanding the numerous ways to communicate with young people, including technology, Moalamedi said social media could inform, educate, share, and hold people accountable.

Referencing the Fees Must Fall movement she took part in, she added they used social media, a language young people understood, to mobilise large groups of students throughout the country.

"This is something government, political parties, organisations are dismissing. You speak to people in a language they understand best. These institutions are lacking the ability to be flexible and meet people where they are," Moalamedi added.

However, Lesthabo Sebogodi, a coordinator at the Mogale City Youth Desk, took a different approach during his session, stating the government often placed youth development on the backburner.

"The message is clear, and wherever I go, I say it as long as you take youth development as by the way nothing in the country will go all right.

How do you expect me to participate and register to vote or have that passion when the IEC itself can't show you how many people it has developed from the IEC.





Sebogodi slammed the IEC, stating if it was intent on getting the youth to register, it could have used the seminar as an opportunity to tackle the low registration turnout.

He said there was "no support for youth development, no space for youth development, limited opportunities for youth development. Lots of red tape for youth development".

Sebogodi added more needed to be done for the youth, urging them to raise their voices and not be afraid.

"The problem is that they fail to engage us on serious issues as young people, and that must come to an end, and who must end that? It's us.

"As young people, we are active because in townships, when they protest, they call us, but when opportunities are there for young, they don't see us," he said.



