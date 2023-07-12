58m ago

Share

Gauteng MEC Maile orders probe into Mashatile's son-in-law's company

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.
  • Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Lebogang Maile ordered an investigation into the company of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s son-in-law.
  • This followed News24's report on Mashatile living in a R37-million house bought by his son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, and his son, Thabiso.   
  • It was further revealed that a company owned by Nonkwelo received loans from the Gauteng Partnership Fund of at least R30 million to build student accommodation that was never built.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Lebogang Maile ordered the Board of Directors of the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) to undertake an urgent investigation into whether the GPF offered excessive loans spanning more than a decade to Nonkwelo Investments.

News24 reported on Wednesday morning that Deputy President Paul Mashatile lives in the R37-million house registered on a 99-year lease to Legacy Properties. According to company records, the directors of Legacy are Mashatile's son, Thabiso, and his son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.

Nonkwelo Investments received at least four loans from the GPF totalling at least R30 million between 2013 and 2017 – overlapping with Mashatile's second stint as human settlements MEC.  

According to Nonkwelo, the loans were to develop a property in Highlands, Johannesburg, for student accommodation that News24 has learned was to be named Hunter Heights. Construction, however, has not been completed, with no discernible construction having taken place on the property. 

READ | The R37m Waterfall mansion, his son-in-law and a Gauteng govt housing loan

According to a statement from his spokesperson Castro Ngobese, Maile noted News24’s report “with concern”.

“As a public office-bearer I have a duty to protect public funds from any form of wrongdoing or abuse. We cannot keep quiet on accusations of this nature. Nothing will be swept under the carpet. No single entity will be a playground for the powerful, well connected or anyone for that matter.

Maile said:

My conscience dictates that I uphold the oath of office and do the right thing. We have ordered the board to probe the matter.

According to the statement, the Gauteng government remains committed to fighting corruption in line with its electoral mandate and successive manifesto commitments.

News24 previously reported that Mashatile lived a life of luxury in expensive homes, owned by businesspeople who benefitted from state contracts.

READ | The secret luxury life and state capture links of a president-in-waiting

One of Mashatile's largest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, the politically-connected businessperson currently on trial on charges of corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier, Ace Magashule, who was recently expelled from the ANC.

After that report, the DA laid a complaint with the Public Protector.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said on Wednesday that the party would request the Public Protector extend the scope of her investigation to include these latest allegations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lebogang mailepaul mashatilegautengjohannesburgpoliticscrime and courtsgovernment
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
77% - 465 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
23% - 139 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

6h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
23.60
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.21
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
948.97
+1.6%
Palladium
1,276.60
+2.1%
Gold
1,956.92
+1.3%
Silver
24.09
+4.2%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
71,207
+2.4%
All Share
76,545
+2.2%
Resource 10
63,331
+3.5%
Industrial 25
106,099
+2.0%
Financial 15
16,252
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

5h ago

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo