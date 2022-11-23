32m ago

add bookmark

Gordhan accuses DA of using energy crisis to score political points after party's visit to Kusile

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom's Kusile power station.
Eskom's Kusile power station.
Gallo Images
  • John Steenhuisen claims he was chased away from performing his oversight duties at Eskom's Kusile power station. 
  • He is calling for a state of disaster to be declared because of Eskom's load shedding debacles. 
  • Pravin Gordhan said Steenhuisen was prevented from entering because he did not follow proper protocol for visiting a power station.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan described DA leader John Steenhuisen's unannounced oversight visit to Kusile power station as a political points-scoring exercise.

During a live broadcast about the country's energy crisis on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said he was prevented from entering Kusile, in Mpumalanga, and could not perform his parliamentary duties.

His visit to the power station in Delmas was part of the DA's campaign to put pressure on Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa to change its strategy in dealing with the country's load shedding crisis.

Responding to Steenhuisen, Gordhan said in a statement that the DA leader had been warned he could not randomly pitch at a coal power station to conduct an oversight visit. 

Gordhan's office said proper procedures for such visits had to be channelled through his office, so he could inform Eskom.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Eskom and load shedding news as it happens

The minister said he had personally called Steenhuisen to assure him that a proper visit would be arranged if he needed to conduct oversight.

"I explained to him that Eskom's senior management is busy with important board engagements today. I am willing to make myself available to brief him," said Gordhan.

Steenhuisen did not mention this engagement with Gordhan in his remarks during the live broadcast.

"It is quite clear that this is DA grandstanding that has nothing to do with the energy crisis confronting the country, nor do they have any solutions for the energy crisis, except criticism.

"We have previously debated with the DA, indicating that the issue of the electricity crisis must be treated as a national issue and should not be used as a party-political football in any shape or form," Gordhan said.

READ | DA's dream budget: No SOE bailouts, Eskom privatisation

Steenhuisen, in his live broadcast to the party's supporters, said load shedding had to be treated as an issue of national security.

He accused Gordhan and Ramaphosa of being absent on duty while the country suffered.

"Our country will not survive the electricity grid collapse, should it come to that. And that is where we are headed.

"That's why the response to the energy crisis must be treated as a matter of national security and handled with the urgency, scale and focus of a war-like situation.

"The DA has been calling on the government to declare the issues facing Eskom as a state of disaster to allow the release of funding from relief funding.

"The very first thing President Ramaphosa needs to do when he steps off the plane is to declare a ring-fenced state of disaster around Eskom.

"This should have been done months ago, when he presented his energy response plan, and his refusal to concede the urgency and scale of the disaster have now left our grid on the brink of collapse.

"This state of disaster needs to be declared right away, so that disaster relief funding can be reprioritised in order to keep the open-cycle turbines running in the immediate term.

"But, more importantly, a state of disaster will allow government to bypass its own self-imposed obstacles, bottlenecks and cost inflations in the form of unworkable labour legislation, localisation requirements, cadre deployment and preferential procurement," Steenhuisen said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daeskompravin gordhanjohn steenhuisenpoliticsload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 1943 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 883 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 3032 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.04
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.66
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,742.27
+0.1%
Silver
21.31
+1.1%
Palladium
1,874.00
+0.7%
Platinum
986.94
-0.7%
Brent Crude
88.36
+1.0%
Top 40
66,522
+1.0%
All Share
72,891
+0.9%
Resource 10
71,050
+1.9%
Industrial 25
87,015
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,381
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo