'He can't run a R70bn city': ActionSA files motion to remove Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence with Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele seeking the removal of Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda has been accused, first by the DA in Johannesburg and now by ActionSA, of running a funeral insurance company.

ActionSA says the mayor has not been truthful with Johannesburg's residents and because he faces fraud accusation, he cannot lead the city.

Gwamanda was last month accused by DA councillor Mpho Phalatse of running a scheme that defrauded several people out of money.

The DA had said it would open a criminal case, but it had not done so.

The party and now ActionSA have used the cloud of controversy about the issue to increase political pressure on Gwamanda.

In the motion ActionSA said was filed on Wednesday, the party added Gwamanda could not be allowed to continue governing a city with a R70 billion budget because of the fraud allegations.

"Gwamanda is alleged to have defrauded vulnerable people through a funeral scheme and serious questions about his claims of academic qualifications.

"He has not taken the council or the residents of Johannesburg into his confidence to provide any assurance about these serious allegations of wrongdoing.

"Instead, the matter has been treated as an internal matter, and coalition partners have helped shield Gwamanda from unscripted engagements with the media.

On Wednesday, ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni said:

He cannot be allowed to run a R70 billion municipality when he has serious unanswered questions of fraud hanging over his head. The continued silence on these charges nearly one month later can only be construed as his wish not to incriminate himself by engaging the media and Johannesburg residents more broadly.

ActionSA faces a mammoth task in seeing the motion succeed because the party and its political partners need more seats to remove the mayor.

So far, ActionSA has backing from the IFP, UIM, FF Plus and ACDP.

The DA will have to support this motion for it to succeed, and the Patriotic Alliance would likely be critical in countering the EFF and ANC in coming to the defence of Gwamanda.

The DA has yet to respond to ActionSA's requests for a meeting to support the motion.

"ActionSA, along with the IFP, FF Plus, ACDP and UIM, have engaged the DA to secure a discussion with the DA regarding collaborating in this motion of no confidence.

"ActionSA reached out to the DA on 15 May 2023, seeking a meeting about all parties discussing the need for a motion of no confidence in the wake of the Carte Blanche allegations. The DA has failed to respond," Ngobeni said.

ActionSA wants its motion to be heard on 20 and 21 June.

A council programming meeting would have to assess the motion and whether it would be allowed on the agenda.

Al Jama ah has defended Gwamanda, with fellow party member, Thapelo Amad, writing to council speaker Colleen Makhubele asking for an ethics probe into the allegations.

The ANC, a critical partner that helped elect Gwamanda, had urged for criminal cases to be opened by people who have been the victims of Gwamanda's previous business.

News24 previously reported on Gwamanda's two registered businesses but could not confirm a link to corruption allegations.

