1h ago

Share

'He can't run a R70bn city': ActionSA files motion to remove Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kabelo Gwamanda.
Kabelo Gwamanda.
Zintle Mahlati/News24
  • ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence with Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele seeking the removal of Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 
  • Gwamanda has been accused, first by the DA in Johannesburg and now by ActionSA, of running a funeral insurance company. 
  • ActionSA says the mayor has not been truthful with Johannesburg's residents and because he faces fraud accusation, he cannot lead the city.

ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying he cannot remain at the helm of a R70 billion city while he faces fraud allegations.  

Gwamanda was last month accused by DA councillor Mpho Phalatse of running a scheme that defrauded several people out of money.

The DA had said it would open a criminal case, but it had not done so. 

The party and now ActionSA have used the cloud of controversy about the issue to increase political pressure on Gwamanda. 

In the motion ActionSA said was filed on Wednesday, the party added Gwamanda could not be allowed to continue governing a city with a R70 billion budget because of the fraud allegations. 

READ | Allegations that Kabelo Gwamanda is a 'scammer' are just 'gossip and rumour-mongering' - ANC

"Gwamanda is alleged to have defrauded vulnerable people through a funeral scheme and serious questions about his claims of academic qualifications. 

"He has not taken the council or the residents of Johannesburg into his confidence to provide any assurance about these serious allegations of wrongdoing.

"Instead, the matter has been treated as an internal matter, and coalition partners have helped shield Gwamanda from unscripted engagements with the media. 

On Wednesday, ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni said:

He cannot be allowed to run a R70 billion municipality when he has serious unanswered questions of fraud hanging over his head. The continued silence on these charges nearly one month later can only be construed as his wish not to incriminate himself by engaging the media and Johannesburg residents more broadly.

ActionSA faces a mammoth task in seeing the motion succeed because the party and its political partners need more seats to remove the mayor.

 So far, ActionSA has backing from the IFP, UIM, FF Plus and ACDP. 

The DA will have to support this motion for it to succeed, and the Patriotic Alliance would likely be critical in countering the EFF and ANC in coming to the defence of Gwamanda. 

The DA has yet to respond to ActionSA's requests for a meeting to support the motion. 

"ActionSA, along with the IFP, FF Plus, ACDP and UIM, have engaged the DA to secure a discussion with the DA regarding collaborating in this motion of no confidence.

READ | 'It is not much, but we are trying': Joburg mayor plans to hire 2 000 wardens to fight crime

"ActionSA reached out to the DA on 15 May 2023, seeking a meeting about all parties discussing the need for a motion of no confidence in the wake of the Carte Blanche allegations. The DA has failed to respond," Ngobeni said. 

ActionSA wants its motion to be heard on 20 and 21 June.

A council programming meeting would have to assess the motion and whether it would be allowed on the agenda. 

Al Jama ah has defended Gwamanda, with fellow party member, Thapelo Amad, writing to council speaker Colleen Makhubele asking for an ethics probe into the allegations. 

The ANC, a critical partner that helped elect Gwamanda, had urged for criminal cases to be opened by people who have been the victims of Gwamanda's previous business. 

News24 previously reported on Gwamanda's two registered businesses but could not confirm a link to corruption allegations. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsakabelo gwamandafunzi ngobenijohannesburggautengpoliticslocal government
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 864 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1169 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2944 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

3h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

1h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.76
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.42
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.76
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,038.39
-0.1%
Palladium
1,410.17
+0.1%
Gold
1,959.25
-0.2%
Silver
23.73
+0.6%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,955
+0.5%
All Share
77,237
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,306
+1.1%
Industrial 25
103,727
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,358
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo