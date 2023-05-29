1h ago

Share

'Heads will roll' if allegations that ANC MPs solicited a bribe from Mkhwebane are true - Mbalula

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • Heads will roll if there is truth to claims that ANC MPs tried to solicit a bribe from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. 
  • Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has advised Mkhwebane to file a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.
  • Mbalula spoke after Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that Mkhwebane requested a meeting with her to discuss these allegations.

If the allegations that ANC MPs tried to extort a bribe from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are true, the party will not hesitate to take action against them. 

This was the assurance given by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Sunday when he briefed the media on the sidelines of the party's national working committee (NWC) engagements with North West ANC structures. 

His remarks came after allegations surfaced that three ANC MPs tried to solicit a bribe from Mkhwebane, promising to aid her through the Section 194 Committee investigation into her eligibility to hold office.

"If there is any member of the ANC who has done the things that are being reported about, surely there will be action; heads will roll definitely because we don't play. It won't take a week. We will be on top of that person. 

"You do wrong in the ANC. We hit you, and we hit you hard. If there is anybody who has done the things that are being alleged, that person is in for a high jump, the ANC will not hesitate to act," said Mbalula. 

He added that he was concerned about the party's image and should the reports not be true, the ANC would pursue those who had made the claims.

Mbalula said:

I am concerned about the image of the ANC; that is why we took [former Eskom CEO Andre] De Ruyter to the cleaners and won't hesitate to do the same even with those who have made such claims if there is no truth to them.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on Sunday, announced that she had advised Mkhwebane to formally file a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests regarding her allegations of corruption in the Section 194 Committee investigation into her eligibility to hold office.

READ | #LadyRussiagate | SA has to clear its name over arms to Russia allegations, says Mbalula

"The Speaker's advice is in response to Adv. Mkhwebane's letter requesting to meet with her and confidentially discuss these claims in order to get advice on how Parliament might proceed with an investigation.

"As the allegations concern the conduct of Members of Parliament, the appropriate course of action would be for Advocate Mkhwebane to file a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests through the Office of the Registrar, which is governed by the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members," said the statement issued by Moloto Mothapo, Parliament spokesperson. 

READ | 'I am leading an organisation that is not united,' Ramaphosa tells North West ANC

According to the statement, Mkhwebane requested a private discussion on the matter with the Speaker. But Mapisa-Nqakula said that given that the procedure for referring matters for investigation at Parliament is clearly outlined in the code and on its website, that Mkhwebane did not need to meet with her to discuss it.

"It is important that the Speaker remains impartial throughout this process," the statement pointed out. 

According to the Speaker's office, documents, data, and evidence of the alleged crime will remain confidential, and the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests and Sub-Committee meetings will be closed to the public until such time as a finding is reached.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancbusisiwe mkhwebanefikile mbalulanorth westmahikengpolitical partiespoliticspublic protector
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
81% - 402 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
19% - 94 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

4h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.68
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.29
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.09
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.87
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,028.86
-0.1%
Palladium
1,426.03
-0.3%
Gold
1,945.87
-0.0%
Silver
23.26
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,491
+0.1%
All Share
76,670
+0.1%
Resource 10
68,187
+1.1%
Industrial 25
106,139
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,594
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

4h ago

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo