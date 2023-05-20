1h ago

'His life was spent in service of this country' - ex intelligence boss Billy Masetlha laid to rest

Former SA Ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha.
PHOTO: Facebook/Billy Lesedi Masetlha
  • Former South African ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday following a special provincial funeral service. 
  • Masetlha died at the age of 68 last Sunday. 
  • He has been described as a selfless leader who gave his life to emancipating all South Africans. 

Without the foresight and strategic thinking of people such as the late South African ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, the country's continued national project to transform it and ensure that it's more equitable and socially just, becomes even more complex.

These were the sentiments of political leaders as they extended their condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of former National Intelligence Agency director-general, Masetlha, during his official special provincial funeral service on Saturday morning. 

The service was attended by, among others, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The service took place at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg. 

Masetlha, who was serving as ambassador to Algeria, died on Sunday at the age of 68, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) had previously confirmed. 

Makwetla described Masetlha as a "brave activist and strategic thinker".

"Masetlha's loyalty to the ANC was to a fault, and he did not ascribe to factional battles or corruption. The challenge of our national project to transform South Africa is getting even more complex, and his void will be felt through many difficult moments to come. 

"Billy was alive to the reality that we are running out of time as our generation to sufficiently plant the seeds to ensure that the struggle for social justice and human solidarity remains part of the culture and traditions of SA political activities. As long as we live, we cannot walk away from that responsibility," said Makwetla. 

He added that given that the majority of the country's population remains economically disadvantaged, South Africa needed a calibre of leaders focused on emancipating all citizens, such as Masetlha, and not be embroiled in factional infighting and self-enrichment. 

Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, echoed similar sentiments as he described Masetlha's life.

Masondo said: 

The life of Billy Masetlha is a story of resistance; we should salute him for being part of an inspiring story of liberating South Africa. His story with the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) remains an important component of the struggle against apartheid. Still, this journey of fully emancipating our people is not yet over.

Masetlha's contribution to the liberation struggle included being a student activist and Cosas founding before graduating and then receiving military training and serving as a member of the joint ANC and SACP liberation army, uMkhonto we Sizwe. 

Masetlha was the South African secret service director-general from 1996 to 1999 and later, the National Intelligence Agency director-general from 2004 to 2005. 

Mbalula, delivering the ANC's message of condolence, said above all, Masetlha had lived a life of servitude and should be celebrated for this. 

"We have come here today to celebrate Billy's [Masetlha] life and thank him. We have come to remember and honour a selfless leader who gave his youthful life to the service of this country and of his people. We come to remember and cherish him as a generous friend who made an immense contribution to the cause of our struggle. 

"We have come to salute him as a genuine servant of the people and revolutionary," said Mbalula. 

Dirco minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa had lost an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of pan-Africanism. 

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Masetlha," said Pandor. 

Masetlha, who was also a presidential adviser to Thabo Mbeki, was fired from his role as director of intelligence in 2006 when his relationship with Mbeki soured. 

