'I'm not clinging to power': Buthelezi rubbishes rumours of impending exit as Zulu king's PM

The Zulu king's prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has rubbished "rumours" that he's resigning from his position in the monarchy.

Buthelezi and King Misizulu kaZwelithini are said to disagree over the new leadership of the Ingonyama Trust Board.

Buthelezi has denied that he has "clung" to power.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi insists he isn't clinging to power as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's prime minister and has rubbished speculation about his supposed impending exit.



Speculation has been rife about a royal rift between Buthelezi and King Misizulu over the latter's choice of the head of the Ingonyama Trust Board.



King Misizulu recently appointed Prince Thanduyise Mzimela as chair of the board, reportedly against the nonagenarian prince's wishes for the reappointment of long-time chair, Judge Jerome Ngwenya.



King Misizulu and Buthelezi held a meeting on 14 May relating to issues around the board chairperson's position.



In a press briefing, which he said he was forced to hold because of the rumours, Buthelezi took exception to a news report which cites a letter from Misizulu to him, where the king reportedly voices his unhappiness with the prince's lack of support in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria - by apparently failing to submit a backing affidavit - in the battle over the crown with his half-brother Prince Simakade.



Buthelezi accused the publication which carried the story of doctoring the letter and driving a wedge between him and the king.

He said:

It has been prompted by rumours and speculation that I have relinquished my position as traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation; that his Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has asked me to do so; or that I have requested permission to do so. None of this speculation has any basis in truth.

Buthelezi acknowledged receiving a letter from King Misizulu, but stressed that letters or discussions between him and the king were confidential, and that this particular letter had been reported on inaccurately.

In the recent meeting, Buthelezi said, he mentioned to the king that he had received information that businessman Jacob Mnisi, who had until very recently been vying for the position of chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, had suggested to King Misizulu that he should appoint Prince Vanana of the KwaMinya royal house as his traditional prime minister.



Buthelezi said he had raised the matter in front of Prince Vanana and the king's legal advisor.



"But there was no reaction to what I said. His Majesty neither confirmed nor denied this information," Buthelezi said, adding that he only received a sigh and an "oh" in response.



"I felt it important to raise this matter with the king specifically because it involves the man who previously was said to become the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board."



Buthelezi denied speculation that he had - as a result of the king's preferences - asked, or had been asked, to resign.



He added that, in the recent meeting with the king, he had cited concerns about Mnisi, who had declined the position because of tribalism and issues relating to conflict of interest.



Buthelezi said he didn't stand to gain financially from the prime minister position and had "never clung" to the position he has occupied for almost five decades under a lineage of three Zulu kings.



"There would be no humiliation to me to relinquish it now, having served loyally for almost 70 years. I would have no regrets," he said.



Buthelezi said the Ingonyama Trust Board's issues would be discussed fully in a meeting later this month.

