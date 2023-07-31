JUST IN | ATM files papers to review Phala Phala report

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) approached the courts to review and set aside three paragraphs of acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka's contentious Phala Phala report.

The president of the ATM, Vuyolwethu Zungula, on Monday filed the papers in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria.

Gcaleka's office and President Cyril Ramaphosa are listed as first and second respondents.

Gcaleka recently absolved Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing related to the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Zungula wants the court to declare three paragraphs in Gcaleka's report as "inconsistent" with the Constitution and, therefore, "invalid".

This is a developing story.







