1h ago

Share

JUST IN | Presidency, ANC retract comments that SA will exit International Criminal Court

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
PHOTO: GCIS
  • The Presidency has retracted comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that South Africa would withdraw from the International Criminal Court. 
  • It said South Africa would remain a signatory in line with a resolution taken at the ANC's national conference in December.
  • The ANC maintains that it is calling on the international community to practise fairness and end "double standards", which have pressured African states to arrest prominent leaders.

The Presidency and the ANC have backed down from comments that South Africa will exit the International Criminal Court (ICC). 

Late last night, the Presidency released a statement clarifying comments the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, had made on the country's position with the ICC, as well as comments from President Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

Speaking during the state visit of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he supported the ANC's decision but hoped a discussion could be held on the unfair treatment the country had experienced at the hands of the ICC. 

"Yes, the governing party, the African National Congress, has taken the decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC, largely because of the manner in which the ICC has been seen to be dealing with these types of problems, and there's also been commentary, I believe, from Amnesty International on what ... many people believe is unfair treatment, and our view is that we would like this matter of unfair treatment to be properly discussed," the president said.

However, in a statement the Presidency released, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said South Africa would remain a signatory to the Rome Statute and would continue to campaign for equal and consistent application of international law.

"This clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing African National Congress on South Africa's status with regard to the ICC. Regrettably, the president erroneously affirmed a similar position during a media session today (Tuesday)," the statement read.

READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

Magwenya said South Africa would remain a signatory in line with a resolution taken at the ANC's national conference in December.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hagu
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands is seen. The locals call it Den Haag, which is a beautiful city about an hour away from Amsterdam by train, quieter in comparison to Amsterdam but an epitome of Dutch culture.

At the conference, he said, the governing party resolved that withdrawing from the ICC "would arise as a measure of last resort in the absence of legal options that would result in fairness and consistency in the administration of international law".

"A legislative amendment has been considered which would 'domesticate' the statute and requires a waiver of immunities for persons charged by the ICC from third-party countries where there is no referral by the United Nations Security Council," Magwenya added.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Mbalula said South Africa would not remain a "scapegoat" for "big powers" by carrying the responsibility to detain prominent leaders. 

READ | SA to exit ICC as ANC refuses to be a scapegoat for the 'big powers'

He said the ANC would revoke South Africa as a signatory from the ICC. The ANC has also backtracked.

In a statement on Wednesday, it reiterated its concern that Western countries practised double standards by "imposing" its will on African states. 

It said the withdrawal would remain the country's last resort if matters did not improve.

"The secretary-general provided a reflection on the NEC discussion to the extent that a withdrawal from the ICC was also raised. Importantly, it was raised as a measure of last resort that would arise if- and only if - the other options... do not yield the desired results of fairness and consistency in the administration of international law."

The party called on the United Nations Security Council to ensure fairness and universal values were applied and practised in the international community.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
international criminal courtanccyril ramaphosadiplomacypolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
74% - 2345 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
21% - 661 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books...

53m ago

LISTEN LIVE | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

6h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.77
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.17
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
1,097.75
+1.9%
Palladium
1,508.26
-0.5%
Gold
1,997.95
+0.0%
Silver
24.97
-0.2%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.4%
Top 40
72,121
-0.3%
All Share
77,669
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,370
+0.2%
Industrial 25
106,063
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,357
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo