JUST IN | Ramaphosa flicks switch and finally grants electricity minister powers and functions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally outlined Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's functions and powers.

The minister will determine the new generation capacity that is needed to ensure the continued and uninterrupted supply of electricity.

These powers were previously held by the Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Two months after appointing an electricity minister, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced his functions and powers.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed in March to deal with load shedding that has left the country without power for up to 12 hours a day.

Ramokgopa assumes the responsibility of procuring new generation capacity and ensuring security of supply.

He has also been tasked with developing a transmission expansion plan in accordance with anticipated electricity demand, as per the integrated resource plan.

This was previously Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe's role.

In a statement on Friday, the Office of the Presidency said:

After due consideration, President Ramaphosa has transferred to the Minister of Electricity all powers and functions contained in Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, which [were] previously entrusted to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

This means Ramokgopa may, in consultation with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), determine the new generation capacity that is needed to ensure the continued uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He may also determine the types of energy sources from which electricity must be generated, and the percentages of electricity that must be generated from such sources. The president has also transferred other powers and functions to the electricity minister, which will allow him to determine in what manner electricity is produced. "The minister will work full time with the Eskom board and management to end load shedding and ensure that the Energy Action Plan announced by the president is implemented without delay," the Presidency said.

It said the delineation of powers and functions was directed at ensuring effective coordination and dedicated focus to deal more effectively and urgently with the electricity crisis.