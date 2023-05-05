1h ago

Share

Kabelo Gwamanda is the new mayor of Joburg, says his election is God's will

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kabelo Gwamanda is the newly elected mayor of Joburg.
Kabelo Gwamanda is the newly elected mayor of Joburg.
Zintle Mahlati
  • Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda was elected as the new mayor of Joburg. 
  • His election was supported by the ANC, PA, EFF and several other smaller political parties. 
  • Gwamanda said his election was the will of God. 

Quoting a bible scripture, the newly elected mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, says his election is an act of God.

Gwamanda, an Al Jama-ah councillor, was elected, with 139 votes, at a special council sitting on Friday. He was opposed by the former mayor of Joburg, Mpho Phalatse, who received 68 votes, while ActionSA councillor Funzi Ngobeni received 59 votes. 

Gwamanda's party has only three seats in the Joburg council, but the ANC and EFF ensured his election as part of a collective deal to take over Gauteng's hung municipalities. 

The EFF and the ANC decided that minority party members should hold the mayoral seat, while they share the majority of the mayoral committee positions. 

In Gwamanda's acceptance speech, he said he was prepared to serve the residents of Joburg, adding that his nomination was God's will and he felt a sense of duty to take on the role. 

"It is not a mere title of glamour, prestige, celebrity status that most of us like to believe," Gwamanda said. 

READ | ANC ditches its brand new policy on coalitions to keep the EFF happy in Joburg

Gwamanda said he was born in Soweto - and he was proof that, with every generation, there was a revolution. He said a change in leadership should not lead to service delivery being affected. Gwamanda announced his mayoral committee, which is dominated by ANC, EFF and Patriotic Alliance councillors. 

The committee:

  • Finance: Dada Morero (ANC)
  • Group Corporate and Shared Services: Loyiso Masuku (ANC)
  • Environment and Infrastructure Services: Jack Sekwaila (ANC)
  • Public Safety: Mgcini Tshwaku (EFF)
  • Development Planning: Eunice Mgcina (ANC)
  • Economic Development: Nomoya Daphney Mnisi (ANC)
  • Human Settlements: Anthea Natasha Leitch (PA)
  • Community Development: Lubabalo Magwentshu (ATM)
  • Transport: Kenny Kunene (PA)
  • Health: Ennie Makhafola (EFF)



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancal-jama-ahkabelo gwamandagautengjohannesburglocal governmentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 284 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 331 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 1223 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

5h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

7h ago

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.28
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.29
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,057.51
+1.5%
Palladium
1,483.75
+2.4%
Gold
2,013.81
-1.8%
Silver
25.58
-1.8%
Brent Crude
72.50
+0.2%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo