King Charles III's state invite to Ramaphosa reflects importance of SA, UK relationship, says Dirco

Juniour Khumalo
King Charles III.
Hugo Burnand/Getty Images
  • King Charles III inviting President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first statesman to Buckingham Palace under the new king's reign is a vote of confidence for SA's "important and influential voice in regional and global affairs".
  • British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson confirmed on Monday the king had extended an invitation to Ramaphosa and his wife, who had in turn accepted the invitation.
  • Over the next few weeks, the British High Commission said it would work closely with the Presidency and the South African government to finalise the details of the president's state visit.

The invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa by King Charles III as the first statesman to visit Buckingham Palace under the new king's reign "confirms that South Africa continues to be regarded as an important and influential voice in regional and global affairs".

This according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s head of public policy, Clayson Monyela.

"The invitation also confirms that South Africa continues to be regarded as an important and influential voice in regional and global affairs. In addition to bilateral matters, President Cyril Ramaphosa will use this occasion to share [with the king] South Africa's perspectives on global developments."

He added "having the honour of being invited and hosted by His Majesty King Charles III for his first state visit is a strong statement regarding the strategic nature of the relations between South Africa and the UK".

His comments come after British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson confirmed on Monday the king had extended an invitation to Ramaphosa and his wife, who had in turn accepted the invitation. 

"I am delighted that President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Dr Tshepo Motsepe, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday, 22 November to Thursday, 24 November 2022. The king and queen consort will host the state visit at Buckingham Palace. 

"This will be the first state visit hosted by His Majesty. It reflects the importance of the relationship between South Africa and the United Kingdom.

"The visit will offer a chance to celebrate our modern-day partnerships delivering prosperity and security for both countries, as well as to set out how we can work together bilaterally and globally to strengthen those links for the future," said Phillipson. 

Monyela described the invitation as a demonstration of the strong ties between the two countries.

"Ties between South Africa and the UK are strong, warm, cordial, historic and mutually beneficial. The two countries share a language [English] and cultural links, similar systems of law and finance, and a shared passion for the same sports as well as a common interest in promoting trade and a rules-based international system," he said.

Over the next few weeks, the British High Commission said it would work closely with the Presidency, Department for International Relations and Cooperation, and South African government to finalise the details of the president's state visit.

Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the country's longest-serving sovereign, on 8 September.

Ramaphosa attended the state funeral on 19 September but had to rush back to South Africa, cutting his overseas trip short amid Eskom's ongoing crisis, with South Africans experiencing stage 6 load shedding at the time.

The king has visited South Africa on a number of occasions, with his first visit being from 31 October to 5 November 1997.

