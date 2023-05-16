LadyRussiagate | US ambassador 'totally misrepresented our country and government' - Naledi Pandor

US ambassador Reuben Brigety has apologised for the manner in which he relayed serious allegations against South Africa, according to International Relations and Cooperation M inister Naledi Pandor.

Th e government has announced that it will launch an investigation into the allegations that South Africa sold arms to Russia last year.

Pandor said the private defence sector sold firearms - not the government - and added that if the allegations were true, it would amount to a severe offence.

US ambassador Reuben Brigety has clarified that he apologised for the manner in which he made the claims that SA supplied arms to Russia, as well as the platform he used to do so, but he has maintained the serious allegations.

At a media briefing last week, he alleged that the country had provided the firearms and ammunition, which were loaded onto a Russian vessel that docked at the Simon's Town naval base in Cape Town last year.

Speaking to 702 anchor Bongani Bingwa on Tuesday morning, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said she was "amazed" by the "wild and inappropriate manner" Brigety had taken, and added that he had not followed "diplomatic measures".

"Normally, when you have a concern with the government, you as the government would convey that through appropriate diplomatic channels," she said.

Pandor said she met Brigety on Friday to convey her "concerns" and "displeasure", and added that she was "courteous" towards him.

Officials in her department later had further discussions with him on whether they would continue to have relations with the ambassador and the US embassy.

During this interaction, Pandor said, Brigety "apologised unreservedly" and said he would publicly apologise the following day. However, although he tweeted about the meeting that evening, he did not offer an apology and instead, stood by his allegations.

He tweeted: "I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor this evening and correct any misimpression left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I reaffirmed the strong partnership between our two countries and the important agenda our presidents have given us."

Pandor said the ambassador's allegations "totally misrepresented our country and government", and added that private sector defence companies sold arms - not the government.

Since the accusations surfaced, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who reiterated the "non-aligned" stance South Africa adopted on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said the government would hold an inquiry, which would be led by a retired judge.

Pandor stated that if the allegations were accurate, it would reveal that someone had committed a "serious crime".