Lesufi tells EFF to provide 'evidence' that he is using 'ANC recruits' to gain votes

Malaika Ditabo
  • The EFF claimed Panyaza Lesufi used a waste management programme to deploy ANC volunteers, in order to gain votes. 
  • Lesufi called on the EFF to produce evidence of the allegations.   
  • The recruits were deployed to various municipalities to keep the communities clean. 

The EFF accused Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi of using the newly launched clean-up and waste programme to mobilise ANC volunteers in a "desperate" attempt to gain votes ahead of the 2024 elections.   

On Sunday, Lesufi and Social Development MEC Mbali Hlophe launched the Gauteng Waste Management and Food Security Expanded Public Works Programme.

The programme has deployed 6 000 people to keep communities clean - and it comes a month after Lesufi announced the deployment of 4 000 crime prevention wardens throughout the province. 

The EFF's Gauteng provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that the premier did not follow the correct recruitment procedures and used state resources to deploy 1 600 "ANC recruits" to the Ekurhuleni municipality. He said it was a "complete disregard of the human resource process and procedures of the municipality".

Dunga labelled the project a "publicity stunt" by the ANC to maintain support and avoid the "inevitable" at the general elections.

He said: "The use of state resources for electioneering is symptomatic of a liberation movement which has reached its expiry date."

The party criticised the government for creating "unsustainable" jobs, which Dunga said only revealed how "little" the government valued black people. 

He said the youth was "desperate" for skills and sustainable jobs, adding that communities knew how to care for their environment and required "effective and sustainable refuse collection services".

Dunga said the ANC could no longer "abuse" citizens, and urged South Africans to vote for the EFF, which would "lead them out of this misery".

He said:

There is no amount of manipulation of the systems that will help them return to govern the people they have abused for many years. The ANC has been found out.

In response, Lesufi told News24: "Ask them to give you the evidence. Ask them to give you the evidence. The ones who accused us must give us the evidence," 

He said the EFF should present proof of the allegations. 

During the launch of the programme at Dobsonville stadium, Lesufi said he would add an additional six months if those who took part decided to further their studies.

In a video on Twitter, the premier said: "We want those who are ready to serve our country. We want those who are ready to serve our province. We want those who are ready to serve our townships, informal settlements and hostels. If you are ready, I am going to make you beautiful." 

The new recruits will be situated in various municipalities throughout the province. 

