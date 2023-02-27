Maimane opens criminal case against De Ruyter, Gordhan regarding allegations of corruption at Eskom

Mmusi Maimane opened a case against André de Ruyter and Pravin Gordhan with regard to corruption at Eskom.

He is still waiting on a response from Cyril Ramaphosa as to the allegations made by De Ruyter.

Maimane wants the looters responsible for Eskom's instability to be investigated, prosecuted and imprisoned.

The leader of Build One SA (BOSA), Mmusi Maimane, on Monday opened a criminal case against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Maimane filed the case at the Cape Town Central police station.

In a statement, Maimane said he had opened the case to initiate the "swift" investigation and imprisonment of "looters".

BOSA wants the police to investigate the allegations made by De Ruyter about the involvement of a high-level ANC politician in corruption at the power utility.

De Ruyter also said he had reported the alleged corruption to a Cabinet member. Maimane said De Ruyter would have to disclose the identity of the ANC politician, the Cabinet minister he spoke to, and whether he obeyed section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Media statement. Our country cannot be run by criminals. pic.twitter.com/IygGXzt0Js — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2023

According to the Act, anyone with knowledge of corrupt behaviour by a person in authority is obliged to report it.

Maimane said De Ruyter needed to provide proof that he reported the corruption to the police.

"De Ruyter has stated in the television interview that he acknowledges his obligation to report all such crimes by law. If indeed he has done so, then he would have the 'receipt' envisaged by the reporting guides of the SAPS to prove that he has done so," said Maimane.

BOSA also wanted an affidavit from Gordhan to confirm if, and when, De Ruyter informed him about the alleged corruption, whether he alerted the president and police, and what happened after he reported it.

Maimane said he was still waiting on a response from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his knowledge of the allegations and what he did about it.

He urged the president "to break his usual posture of staying hands off and passing responsibility to others".

He said those responsible for the dire state of Eskom should be investigated and prosecuted.

"Due to the nature of Eskom and its threat to the country's stability, it cannot be business as usual. The SAPS must move with haste in order to stop the looting, which has the risk of literally plundering our country into total darkness," he said.