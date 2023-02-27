4h ago

add bookmark

Maimane opens criminal case against De Ruyter, Gordhan regarding allegations of corruption at Eskom

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmusi Maimane, opened a criminal case against Andre de Ruyter and Pravin Gordhan. PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Lubabalo Lesolle
Mmusi Maimane, opened a criminal case against Andre de Ruyter and Pravin Gordhan. PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Lubabalo Lesolle
  • Mmusi Maimane opened a case against André de Ruyter and Pravin Gordhan with regard to corruption at Eskom.
  • He is still waiting on a response from Cyril Ramaphosa as to the allegations made by De Ruyter.
  • Maimane wants the looters responsible for Eskom's instability to be investigated, prosecuted and imprisoned.

The leader of Build One SA (BOSA), Mmusi Maimane, on Monday opened a criminal case against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Maimane filed the case at the Cape Town Central police station.

In a statement, Maimane said he had opened the case to initiate the "swift" investigation and imprisonment of "looters".

BOSA wants the police to investigate the allegations made by De Ruyter about the involvement of a high-level ANC politician in corruption at the power utility.

De Ruyter also said he had reported the alleged corruption to a Cabinet member. Maimane said De Ruyter would have to disclose the identity of the ANC politician, the Cabinet minister he spoke to, and whether he obeyed section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

According to the Act, anyone with knowledge of corrupt behaviour by a person in authority is obliged to report it.

Maimane said De Ruyter needed to provide proof that he reported the corruption to the police. 

"De Ruyter has stated in the television interview that he acknowledges his obligation to report all such crimes by law. If indeed he has done so, then he would have the 'receipt' envisaged by the reporting guides of the SAPS to prove that he has done so," said Maimane. 

READ | ANC gives De Ruyter seven days to lay criminal charges over corruption at Eskom or else...

BOSA also wanted an affidavit from Gordhan to confirm if, and when, De Ruyter informed him about the alleged corruption, whether he alerted the president and police, and what happened after he reported it.

Maimane said he was still waiting on a response from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his knowledge of the allegations and what he did about it.

He urged the president "to break his usual posture of staying hands off and passing responsibility to others".

He said those responsible for the dire state of Eskom should be investigated and prosecuted.

"Due to the nature of Eskom and its threat to the country's stability, it cannot be business as usual. The SAPS must move with haste in order to stop the looting, which has the risk of literally plundering our country into total darkness," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bosaeskomandre de ruytermmusi maimanepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the greylisting of South Africa last week by an anti-money laundering watchdog. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's cause for concern
35% - 469 votes
There’s no need to panic
2% - 33 votes
Ramaphosa is clearly out of his depth
62% - 832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.20
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.52
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
942.76
+3.4%
Palladium
1,433.19
+1.4%
Gold
1,818.79
+0.0%
Silver
20.71
-0.3%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,518
+0.9%
All Share
77,514
+0.8%
Resource 10
65,595
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,048
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,418
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo