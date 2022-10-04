Makhura exit from Gauteng leadership 'well handled' - Ramaphosa

David Makhura has resigned as premier of Gauteng.

The former ANC chairperson's departures has been months in the making, with a new premier to be sworn-in on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Makhura's departure was drama free.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says David Makhura's exit as premier of Gauteng was "well executed" with no drama.

Makhura resigned on Tuesday as the premier and member of the provincial legislature. His resignation is effective from 6 October.

The legislature is scheduled to hold a special sitting on Thursday to swear in a new premier.

ANC leaders met on Monday to iron out the final details of Makhura's departure and replacement.

The former premier said in a statement he was honoured to be elected as premier in 2014 and for a second term in 2019.

"I have served the people of Gauteng with humility and utmost dedication and integrity through the eight years of my tenure," Makhura added.



No official statement has been made on who will replace him.

The ANC in Gauteng began discussions on Makhura's exits and concerns about the two centres of power in June following the provincial conference.

There were discussions the ANC needed a new face to lead the party's campaign for re-election, where it was predicted to likely dip below 50% in the polls.

Makhura said he was not being pushed out of office but was ready to leave the job and make room for a new person to lead the party to its most challenging election in 2024.

Ramaphosa said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a Sadtu conference in Kempton Park, the ANC in Gauteng handled Makhura's exit well.

It had lobbied Ramaphosa for a possible ministerial position for Makhura before his departure, News24 reported.

However, the president, in the engagement with the media, said he did not know where Makhura's next political frontier would lay.

"He had gone public himself and said he was leaving. There is no drama, and it has been well executed. And we wish the new premier well and wish Makhura well going forward.

"If he were to head to Parliament, there would be replacements in Gauteng for him to go to Parliament, and I have not heard of any of such. David Makhura has just stepped down today, and we see as matters unfold," Ramaphosa said.

Three names were hand-picked as possible replacements for Madhura - Lesufi, Gauteng ANC provincial deputy secretary Tasneem Motara and provincial executive committee member Kedibone Diale.

The final candidate is expected to be finalised by the ANC's national leaders.

Makhura is the second ANC premier to leave office following the party's provincial conferences.

Sihle Zikalala, following a defeat at the provincial conference, resigned and now serves as a member of the provincial executive in KwaZulu-Natal.



