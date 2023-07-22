16m ago

Mamkhize's millions: ANC pushes for R27m Royal AM sponsorship in poverty-stricken Msunduzi municipality

Soyiso Maliti
Msunduzi Local Municipality Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.
Msunduzi Local Municipality Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.
Msunduzi Local Municipality
  • The Msunduzi Municipality is planning to sponsor Royal AM with R27 million as part of the administration's vision for the municipality to become a metro.
  • The proposal comes at a time when residents have recently laid to President Cyril Ramaphosa their troubles with high unemployment, high crime rates and starvation. 
  • The DA says this is the ANC's plan to siphon funds from the municipality.

The ANC in the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has proposed and backed a R27 million deal for Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Royal AM, which is owned by wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

The proposal came to light in a week during which frustrated residents of the municipality pleaded poverty before President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He had visited the drought-ravaged Vulindlela, where residents complained that they were starving, unemployed and faced with unyielding criminality.

DA lures former ANC branch secretary and 100 others in Pietermaritzburg

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba, both ANC councillors, told News24 that the municipality's tourism economy desperately needs the deal. 

Thebolla explained that, if approved, the deal would see the municipality pay Royal AM R9 million per season for three seasons. 

He said such a deal was nothing new; the now-relegated Maritzburg FC also benefitted from a Msunduzi sponsorship deal, which has since been terminated on account of the club's relegation from the premier league.

Asked why authorities did not use the funds to address service delivery, Mapholoba said just because the municipality has problems doesn't mean it shouldn't make investments. 

He said the DA-run City of Cape Town is hosting the Netball World Cup despite people living in squalor in suburbs such as Nyanga, Langa and Khayelitsha.

Mapholoba said the proposal forms part of the administration's vision for the municipality to become a metro. 

Thebolla said: "Let me start by saying that we haven't signed an agreement [with Royal AM]. We are negotiating.

"Council resolution has said we must negotiate with any team in the PSL to come to play here. We approached Royal AM because they're based in Maritzburg, 11km from the CBD."

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal admits need for introspection after low voter turnouts: 'It tells a story'

He said the offer had been reduced from R36 million over three years "because we are mindful of other challenges" the municipality faces. 

Thebolla added that Section 152 and Chapter 7 of the Constitution say that councils must create conducive environments for economic development.

And while he conceded that the deal would not benefit the municipality directly, he stressed that it would benefit small businesses and create jobs, especially in the hospitality and tourism industries. 

"We saw a return for value [with the Maritzburg deal]. When Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates play at Harry Gwala Stadium, there is not a single bed that is not booked and not a single restaurant is empty," Thebolla said. 

"That's contributing to the economy. But, of course, the soothsayers will say we won't get anything."  

However, Msunduzi DA caucus leader Ross Strachan said: "Billionaire Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane certainly have more than enough financial capacity and do not need any support in that aspect."

Strachan said the DA had, for years, been against the "ludicrous spend on PSL clubs that bear no returns for a municipality that can barely even afford its residents basic services". 

"What the ANC has done is prove that this is a plan to siphon funds from the municipality and continue lining the pockets of ANC politicians and those closely affiliated to the party."

He said the DA would challenge the proposal, which he described as "disgraceful" and "irregular".

Meanwhile, Maritzburg FC issued a statement urging the municipality not to "switch off our brand, which has been marketed since 2003 as the "team of choice in the city of choice". 

