Minister appoints new Ingonyama Trust board amid reported rifts within Zulu monarchy

Nine new members have been appointed for a four-year term to the board of the Ingonyama Trust.

The announcement affirms Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's nomination of Prince Thanduyise Mzimela as the board chairperson.

King Misuzulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi are said to have differed over the choice of chairperson.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has appointed a nine-member board for the Ingonyama Trust.



The announcement on Monday comes against the backdrop of a reported tug-of-war between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi over the leadership of the board.



King Misizulu and Buthelezi were said to have crossed swords over the appointment of Prince Thanduyise Mzimela as a replacement for Buthelezi's favoured ex-judge Jerome Ngwenya.

The tensions sparked reports that Prince Buthelezi had offered, or been asked, to resign, prompting him to hold a media briefing over the weekend.

Buthelezi rubbished the rumours of his resignation and said he had merely raised his concerns about external influences in a proposed appointment of Prince Vanana of the KwaMinya royal house as the king's traditional prime minister.

The Ingonyama Trust's board oversees land that straddles 29.67% of KwaZulu-Natal, which is equivalent to 28 000 square kilometres.



Didiza announced the new board on 22 May.

"The board consists of the Ingonyama [King Misizulu] or his nominee, who is the chairperson of the board, and four members appointed by the minister after consultation with the Ingonyama, the premier and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders in the province and the other four members appointed by the minister with due regard to regional interests, in consultation with the premier, who shall consult the Ingonyama and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leadership in KwaZulu-Natal," Didiza's spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said in a statement.

Ngcobo said Didiza had completed all the consultations required by the Act governing the trust.

The board members are: Prince Mzimela as chairperson, as nominated by Ingonyamaa Advocate Linda Zama as vice-chairperson; Prince Mabudu Israel Tembe; Dr Thandi Dlamini; Nomusa Zulu; Dandy Matamela; Prince Phallang Bokang Molefe; Prince Sibonelo Mkhize; and Lisa Del Grande.

They will serve a four-year term.



