'More details will emerge': Tanzania High Commissioner on Magudumana unlawful arrest claim

Juniour Khumalo
  • He was speaking during the national Africa Day celebrations being held at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.
  • This comes after Magudumana approached the high court in Bloemfontein, challenging her arrest in Tanzania.
  • The court is expected to hear the matter on Friday. 

Amid allegations by Nandipha Magudumana that her arrest in Tanzania was unlawful, Tanzania High Commissioner to SA, retired major-general Gaudence Milanzi has maintained that further details around the contested incarceration will emerge in court. 

Milanzi was speaking to News24 during the national Africa Day celebrations being held at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng. 

"The case is in the courts, and a lot of actual evidence will be revealed in court. I don't want to conflict myself with what those in charge of the case might say."

Milanzi added that a positive about the incident was that it again showed the collaboration between the two countries. 

"The good thing is that Thabo Bester is here and relevant people can confirm how he was arrested," he reiterated. 

His sentiments come after Magudumana approached the high court in Bloemfontein, alleging that she was forcefully abducted and blindfolded during her arrest in Tanzania before being taken to the airport. 

She is seeking to have her arrest and detention declared wrongful and unlawful. 

The court is expected to hear the matter on Friday. 

Magudumana was arrested in April in Tanzania with Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer who escaped prison. She has been in custody since. 

During a press briefing this week, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi dismissed Magudumana's claims, saying there was no truth to them. 

Motsoaledi said:

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester were declared prohibited immigrants in terms of the immigration laws of Tanzania and were, therefore, as a matter of law, liable to be deported back to their country of origin. The same procedure was followed for the Mozambican national who was in their company.

Magudumana stands accused of having helped Bester escape from Mangaung correctional facility after he staged a "suicide" in his single cell last May.

This year's Africa Month programme, being commemorated at the Cradle of Humankind, is being celebrated under the theme: "Deepening the AU Vision for Unity for Africa through Prosperity, Peace and Modernity for a Better Africa and a Better World."

Milanzi said Tanzania had brought a "high-level delegation" to the festivities, including a dance group from his country to demonstrate support for African unity.

cradle of humankindnandipha magudumanagaudence milanzigautengjohannesburgcrime and courtspolitics
