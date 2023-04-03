1h ago

Murunwa Makwarela pleads not guilty to fraud charges, granted R10 000 bail

Zintle Mahlati
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday.
Zintle Mahlati
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela was granted R10 000 bail after pleading not guilty to fraud charges in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Dressed in a navy blue suit, Makwarela stood in the dock in a packed courtroom in Pretoria and pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and uttering.

Earlier in the morning, he handed himself over to police officers at Brooklyn police station after the Hawks indicated their intention to arrest him.

After pleading not guilty, he was granted R10 000 bail. He is expected back in court on 2 May.

Makwarela's appearance in court follows his submission of an allegedly fake insolvency clearance certificate to the City of Tshwane. He used the certificate, which he said was issued by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to prove that he had the right to remain mayor of Tshwane.

The law prohibits a person who has been declared insolvent from holding public office.

When he was elected mayor on 28 February, Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler questioned his legal status. Makwarela produced the certificate days after his election.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria then issued a memorandum disputing that the court had issued a certificate clearing Makwarela's 2016 insolvency status.

The former mayor resigned after this revelation and insisted that he was innocent.

The City of Tshwane approached the Hawks to probe the matter, which culminated in Makwarela's court appearance on Monday.

He had served as a councillor, council speaker and mayor since November 2021 despite his insolvency status.

The City of Tshwane indicated that it was considering claiming funds from him. The Hawks probe was expected to indicate whether Makwarela would be held financially liable.

Makwarela chatted briefly to the media while he sat in the dock before the start of court proceedings. He said he was "expecting justice".

"I feel blessed and highly favoured. Scriptures have been coming into play," Makwarela added. He said he was no longer a member of Cope.

