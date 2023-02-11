47m ago

add bookmark

New state of disaster won't delay 2024 elections - IEC

accreditation
Jan Gerber
IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya.
IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya.
  • The state of disaster will not delay the 2024 elections, according to IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya.
  • Moepya was addressing a SA National Editors' Forum meeting.
  • The 2024 national and provincial elections in which independent candidates can contest, and one of the issues the IEC will have to deal with is the provision of three ballots.

The state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed as a result of South Africa's energy crisis, will not delay the 2024 elections, according to Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

Moepya was addressing a meeting of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) when he was asked about the impact the state of disaster would have on the IEC.

The state of disaster began with immediate effect after the president announced it in his State of the Nation Address.

"The state of disaster will enable us to provide practical measures that we need to take to support businesses in the food production, storage and retail supply chain, including for the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply."

READ | Power grab: Ramaphosa looks for electricity czar, faces court action over state of disaster

The president said it would enable the government to exempt critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and water treatment plants, from load shedding.

Moepya hasn't seen the gazetted declaration of the state of disaster yet, but he said he was sure they would look at the possible impact in the coming week.

He added:

It will not even come close to us considering moving the election.

However, it could have an impact on the IEC's work. For instance, if there is load shedding at night, it could affect the time it takes to count the votes.

The coming national and provincial elections, which are between 15 and 18 months away, will also be the first in which independent candidates can contest.

It follows a 11 June 2020 Constitutional Court order, which declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional "to the extent that it requires that adult citizens may be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures only through their membership of political parties".

The Constitutional Court suspended the declaration of unconstitutionality for "24 months to afford Parliament an opportunity to remedy the defect giving rise to the unconstitutionality".


This means the initial deadline to pass the legislation was 10 June 2022. Twice, Parliament had to approach the apex court for an extension. The Bill has to be enacted by the end of the month. 

On Friday, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs finalised its work on the Bill, and it will recommend to the National Assembly that it should be adopted.

READ | Electoral Amendment Bill: Going to court not off table, says OUTA

Moepya said the Constitutional Court had ruled and that its decision was final, but added that there were some challenges. One of these is that the Constitution's provisions on the funding of political parties don't speak to independent candidates.

The new legislation would mean that in the 2024 elections, voters will be handed three ballot papers instead of the customary two. The National Assembly is made up of 400 seats, of which 200 are filled from national party lists and 200 from the nine provinces' or regional lists.

The independent candidates are only allowed to stand on the regional lists. The new ballot will thus be a regional ballot. Previously, the same ballot was used for the national and regional lists.

Moepya said each province's regional ballot would be different. This will pose some logistical challenges.


He remarked that he had never seen so much interest, so much controversy, and so much rigour and debate go into a Bill.

"This must be welcomed," he said.

The Bill that is expected to be adopted will contain a provision that a body must be established to review the electoral system.

This followed much pressure from civil society, out of discontent with the nature of the changes the legislation would make to the electoral system, with the general feeling that it doesn't go far enough.

Several civil society organisations have been advocating for an electoral system that, at least in part, provides for constituencies.

Moepya said further legislation would be required to allow the demarcation of national and provincial constituencies, a process which itself could take up to five years.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefiecmosotho moepyaparliamentload sheddingsona 2023politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
26% - 802 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
64% - 2013 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
10% - 314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.59
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
944.53
0.0%
Palladium
1,542.51
0.0%
Gold
1,865.70
0.0%
Silver
22.02
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,017
-1.4%
All Share
78,985
-1.3%
Resource 10
72,545
-2.3%
Industrial 25
103,603
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,096
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo