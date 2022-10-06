59m ago

add bookmark

Newly elected Gauteng premier Lesufi to reshuffle his cabinet on Friday

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Panyaza Lesufi.
Panyaza Lesufi.
Netwerk24
  • Tackling corruption and boosting the province's economy are projects at the top of the agenda for the newly elected Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi. 
  • As he seeks to fast-track how his administration deals with these challenges, Lesufi will announce his 10 MECs on Friday. 
  • He was elected premier after defeating DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga.

Newly elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has warned civil servants and leaders in the provincial government that fighting corruption would be at the top of his administration’s agenda. 

Delivering his acceptance speech after being elected the new premier of SA’s economic hub, Lesufi said there were no untouchables or “holy cows” that would be immune to prosecution should they engage in unlawful activities that disenfranchise the province’s citizens.

“There are no holy cows... in our fight against corruption. We will root out corruption anywhere it rises its ugly head. And when we tackle those who commit it, then you will understand what I mean,” said Lesufi. 

He was elected premier after defeating DA candidate Solly Msimanga by 16 votes. 

Adriaan Basson | Anything-but-the-ANC coalitions not a silver bullet

Lesufi received 38 votes against Msimanga’s 22 and in the process succeeded David Makhura, who resigned this week after being premier since 2014. 

The newly elected premier said the work that still needed to be done so that all citizens benefited from the gains of independence was enormous.

“As long as our townships are still the way they are, our freedom has not arrived. As long as we still have informal settlements, we have not accomplished our tasks. As long as we still have dirty and smelly hostels, we have not achieved our goals.

“As long as our people in rural areas struggle to get water, then our mission for a better and free South Africa must continue. When qualified young people still struggle to get jobs, we must double our efforts for the real economic growth of our province,” said Lesufi.

He said Thursday was not an occasion “to celebrate but a reminder that we must serve with humility and integrity". 

“We should forever remain sensitive to the imperatives of our Constitution and always act in the best interest of the people of this province,” he said. 

He added that to return Gauteng to its former glory as the province of opportunity, he had to appoint new MECs “by the end of business tomorrow [Friday]”.

“I will honestly be influenced by skill, talent, and commitment. We are almost 18 months from the national elections, so we have no time to waste. 

“We need people that will be agile and understand the task at hand, so we don’t want to delay the announcement of the MECs. 

“The only [thing] remaining before I announce the MECs is that the ANC deploys me, and I need to consult the party’s input before I announce the individuals so that the party also has input on the calibre of leaders they want. I also need to consult our alliance partners. We want to have this executive by the end of business tomorrow. We don’t want to leave a vacuum,” said Lesufi. 

He said he was aware that a lot of MPLs would be awaiting his call, but he would choose the best out of the 72 members of the legislature. 

Beyond announcing his new cabinet on Friday, Lesufi also revealed that there were key projects that he would be detailing as part of his administration’s efforts to rebuild the province. 

He also hinted at an agreement being reached with the National Treasury that would have a big impact on Gauteng. 

The province and National Treasury have been at loggerheads regarding how to implement e-tolls, with the province advocating for their scrapping as they saw them as being part of the reason for the party’s declining electoral performance. 

The new premier also revealed that his sister-in-law had lost her battle with cancer on Thursday morning, which left him in a precarious position of choosing whether to go and support his brother or attend the council sitting. 

“I had to choose between my brother and coming here, but because this is a calling, I came here, and my brother allowed me to come with an open heart,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi, the outgoing MEC for education, has himself been the subject of controversy after his department spent a staggering R400 million on sanitizing schools between June and August 2020.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 804 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9222 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,712.14
-0.3%
Silver
20.59
-0.3%
Palladium
2,275.31
+0.8%
Platinum
926.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,416
+0.4%
All Share
65,833
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,279
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,027
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,997
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

10h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo