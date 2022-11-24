52m ago

add bookmark

'No doubt' Ramaphosa's govt has fallen behind efforts to stem poverty, unemployment, Gungubele admits

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Elizabeth Sejake
  • While reviewing the implementation of the sixth administration's strategic plan, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele admitted to shortcomings. 
  • He said the government had fallen behind in its efforts to implement objectives.
  • While he gave social cluster departments a score of more than 50%, Gungubele admitted that more still needed to be done by security and economic cluster departments.

"There is no longer any doubt that government has fallen behind in implementing priority objectives of President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, which include eliminating poverty and reducing inequality by 2030."

This was the admission Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele made on Thursday when he led the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) during a media roundtable discussion.

The roundtable was held to discuss the bi-annual report on the progress, challenges and next steps for the department's implementation of the current administration's medium-term strategic framework.

The 2019-2024 medium-term strategic framework is the government's plan for the current electoral term.

The seven priority areas Ramaphosa's administration adopted were ensuring that the government "builds a capable, ethical and developmental state; fosters a healthy economy; provides education, skills, and health; provides social wage, safer communities, social cohesion and a better Africa and better world".

READ | Branches put faith in Ramaphosa to lead ANC for second term

Gungubele admitted that more still needed to be done to ensure that all seven priority area goals were realised. 

He added that while no one was deceived into believing that the targets had been met, the government was not "admitting to failure but looking at what we can do now to ensure that we meet the targets that we had set for ourselves".

DPME director-general Robert Nkuna attributed the government's failure to meet its targets to its lack of capacity and the inability of its departments and clusters to work together. 

"Everything that we do hinges on the ability and the capacity of government to deliver what we have committed to do." 

Nkuna said:

In our assessment as DPME, we find that there are interdependencies in the work of different facets of the government, so we find that if we don't succeed in the security area... we are not going to succeed in the economic area.

He said government departments should never lose sight of the interdependencies necessary for the state to honour commitments made to the South African population. 

"When we go to our colleagues in the security cluster, we find that they say they can't succeed because of the failures in the economic cluster, and when we go to the colleagues in the economic cluster, they also say they can't succeed because of challenges that we see on the security front," he said.

READ | Jacob Zuma must go back to jail and prison bosses must ‘lawfully’ decide on his release - appeal court

He reiterated that "the interrelated nature of government must not be seen only on organograms, but must be visible and real in the way that government does its work".

Nkuna and Gungubele were adamant that if the government fails to ensure that it builds a capable state, all the other priority areas will not be achievable. 

The bi-annual report contained a finding that corruption and weak accountability were eroding the state's capability.

The DPME also found that were severe challenges in the elimination of poverty.

"The percentage of the population living below the food poverty line is estimated to be at 32.6%, a significant increase from 20.5% in 2011," the report stated.

It also contained a finding that Ramaphosa's administration failed to reducing inequality because the level of inequality had "stagnated at best", and job creation wasn't bearing any fruit, with unemployment having risen to 46.2%.

Gungubele, however, argued that "in the face of adversity arising from unemployment, poverty and inequality, the government has expanded the safety net to the most vulnerable segments of society".

He reiterated that human capability was being improved through access to primary and higher education, healthcare and social security.

FULL SPEECH | History, trade and climate change: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to UK leaders

Despite this claim by the minister and the DPME, the report cited "weak learner performance in Mathematics, Science and languages, shown in international assessments" and "slow eradication of infrastructure backlogs" as reg flags that need urgent attention. 

The report also lamented school ICT connectivity for teaching and learning as very low and stated that there was an urgent need to ensure that all schools, especially rural schools, were connected at speeds that support learning and teaching. 

The shortage of special schools for pupils with disabilities was also highlighted as a pressing matter.

Energy security was another area of serious concern for Ramaphosa's sixth administration, with the DPME calling on the government to commit to solid timeframes for the review of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019 to update electricity demand projections and generate scenarios. 

The department and Gungubele also suggested that the government revises the Independent Power Producer procurement method to allow the consolidation of bid windows and reduce the lead time of getting additional energy to the grid.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
presidencymondli gungubeleenergypoliticsgovernmentunemployment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2324 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1053 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 3647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.04
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,755.99
+0.4%
Silver
21.53
-0.0%
Palladium
1,901.14
+0.8%
Platinum
992.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
85.41
-3.5%
Top 40
66,946
+0.6%
All Share
73,341
+0.6%
Resource 10
71,819
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,714
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,336
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo