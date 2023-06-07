Off-the-hook US ambassador to host media since first making bombshell Russia allegations

US Ambassador Reuben Brigety is set to host the media for the first time since he made allegations that SA provided arms to Russia.

This comes after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor announced that no further steps will be taken against him.

Brigety will host a reception celebrating the 247th Independence Day of the US.

Almost a month after making bombshell allegations that South Africa supplied arms and ammunition to Russia, US Ambassador Reuben Brigety has announced that he will again host local media, this time for a reception to celebrate his country's independence.

This comes after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor announced that no further steps will be taken against Brigety after he expressed his country's concerns that South Africa provided weapons and ammunition to Russia.

In an invitation sent on Tuesday, Brigety invited the local media to a reception celebrating the 247th Independence Day of the US.

The celebrations will be held on Thursday, 29 June, at the US embassy in Pretoria.

By issuing the Declaration of Independence, adopted by the Continental Congress on 4 July 1776, the 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain.

READ | African leaders to head to Russia, Ukraine in June to get ball rolling for peace talks

The reception will be the first media engagement that Brigety will host since the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) dèmarched him in May for a meeting with Pandor.

At the time, a furious Pandor expressed South Africa's deep disappointment and outrage about how Brigety had convened a press conference where he levelled allegations regarding the sale of ammunition by South Africa to Russia, via the US-sanctioned Russian naval vessel, Lady R.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

In a written reply to EFF MP Sinawo Thambo on whether South Africa will take further action against Brigety following the claims, Pandor said it would not.

READ | US ambassador says South Africa gave weapons, ammunition to Russia for Ukraine war

She, however, said the incident was distasteful, especially soon after the visit to Washington by the Special Envoys appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The envoys were well received by all US interlocutors and discussions were productive. In this context, the press conference held by the US Ambassador was counter to the spirit of the engagement with senior officials and politicians in Washington, DC.

Pandor said:

South Africa respects all conventions on arms sales through the provisions outlined in the National Conventional Arms Control Convention (NCACC) and if there were any violation of our laws, criminal charges would be laid if the evidence is provided.

Furthermore, Pandor said Ramaphosa's office reiterated that no concrete evidence had been provided to support Brigety's claims.



"An investigation had been initiated before the ambassador publicly announced his accusation. It was further indicated that the retired judge appointed to head the investigation would use any evidence US intelligence officials could provide over the alleged sale of ammunition," she said.

Following her meeting with Brigety and the teleconference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pandor said no further steps would be taken with regard to his removal.

During a subsequent meeting between the ANC and Brigety, he reiterated his apology, Pandor said.



