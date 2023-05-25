44m ago

ON THE RECORD | 1% electoral threshold mooted to bring stability to local government

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng
  • Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay have seen the most unstable governance since the municipal elections in 2021. 
  • The four metros have faced several motions of no confidence against their elected mayors.
  • There is now a strong push from the ANC and the DA to legislate local government, especially hung municipalities.

Introducing a 1% threshold for political parties to qualify for electoral representation in municipal councils may be the silver bullet to solving coalition instability, political leaders have argued. 

Several municipalities were left hanging due to there being no one-party majority after the 2021 municipal elections. 

The country has since seen massive instability in critical municipalities, and motions of no-confidence have resulted in mayors being replaced. 

The most significant casualties have been witnessed in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 

On Friday, Nelson Mandela Bay will likely see the election of its third mayor in less than two years, if Retief Odendaal is removed via a motion of no confidence. 

The chaos has spurred massive talks surrounding the creation of legislation to help halt political instability in municipalities and bind political parties to coalition agreements. 

The ANC and the DA have shown some willingness for legislative frameworks regarding coalitions. 

Political guests showed optimism about such stability in a wide-ranging discussion at News24's On The Record event in Cape Town on Thursday. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said the government was considering several proposals, which included a 1% threshold for political party proportional representation in municipal councils.

This proposal would see the number of political parties, who qualify for council election, shrink considerably. 

Al Jama-ah, whose party holds the mayoral seat in Joburg, would likely not be represented in the council.

Nkadimeng said: 

Let's take the City of Johannesburg and eThekwini... there are 24 political parties and, if you introduce just 1% of the threshold, it will reduce it to seven. If you are in a coalition with 15 parties, you must talk to all of them and try to accommodate them. That is a mountain. Unlike a threshold, that will give you three of four parties.

The minister suggested using Section 12 of the cooperative governance legislation, which allowed for sharing power equality in a hung municipality.

In this situation, the mayor would be ceremonial, and the other mayoral committee positions would be divided among a collective executive, shared equally according to council seat allocations.

Nkadimeng said municipalities had rejected this proposal because "they want it all".


Odendaal, who faces a motion of no confidence vote on Friday, offered a different take on why political parties had rejected Section 12. 

"If you have a hung council, then you are likely to have a hung collective executive. How will you pass a budget when you must get all the councillors to agree? I'm afraid I have to disagree. It will be a silver bullet, but there will have to be legislation," Odendaal said. 

He said further legislation should limit the number of motions of no confidence which could be brought against mayors. 

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, agreed with Odendaal.

"The hung situation that is represented in the full council will just be represented in the smaller councillor. It is not a solution; what is more important is the threshold solution and limiting motions of no confidence," said Hill-Lewis. 

