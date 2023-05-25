6m ago

ON THE RECORD | Civil society and political parties can work together to save the country

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
  • Civil society has a role in the political change that faces the country, said Fixers, Builders, and Changemakers panel experts. 
  • The Green Connection's advocacy officer, Kholwani Simelane has called on society to bring about change, saying politicians would not make a difference. 
  • The improvement in education was a focal factor in the discussion, with the experts offering examples of tangible solutions which could empower people. 

Civil society and political parties have the power to work hand in hand to improve South Africa, said the panel of experts at News24's On the Record Summit. 

Concluding the jampacked and thought-provoking event on Thursday, News24 deputy political editor Bongekile Macupe sat down with Zackie Achmat, director of Unite Behind; Rivonia Circle's policy and research head Lukhona Mnguni; The Green Connection's advocacy officer Kholwani Simelane; and head of research and development at Funda Wande, Nwabisa Makaluza.

The panel titled Fixers, Builders, and Changemakers focused on the necessary change that could transform the current social and political sphere which has defined the country since the dawn of democracy.

Although the group of experts shared much in common regarding the role civil society could play in achieving this change, there was also a difference in opinion on the role politicians could play in this quest. Simelane rejected the narrative of politicians "fixing" the country, stating that no solutions were being brought by current leaders, who instead focused on the problems that have plagued the country. 

He said: "No one is coming up with solutions, they only want to tell us about problems, but they are the problem. We aren't the problem; we are just watching the problem play out."

Simelane added that politics would not save the country and referred to the squabble between DA leader John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba about who could be mayor, during their panel discussion earlier in the day.

He said this interaction revealed the existing issues that restricted the possibility of fixing the country's current systems adding that "our politicians won't do anything. We saw when John was moving, now Herman is awkward to move. They can't even look at each other, and these are the very same people who sit in Parliament and want to table a particular topic."

However, Mnguni adopted a different approach, calling for the gap between civil society and politicians to be merged. He said "sectors and actors" were needed to achieve a shared vision to change politics and connect the two groups. 

(from left) The Green Connection's advocacy officer Kholwani Simelane; Zackie Achmat, director of Unite Behind, and head of research and development at Funda Wande, Nwabisa Makaluza.
Rivonia Circle's policy and research head Lukhona
Rivonia Circle's policy and research head Lukhona Mnguni.
News24 Luke Daniel

He said at the dawn of democracy nearly 30 years ago, South Africa failed to transform its political culture and landscape, which he said was "fundamentally not engineered to do fundamental change in society", resulting in a lack of "political clarity".

Mnguni called for the need for a "political solution to save South Africa".

Adding to what Mnguni said, Achmat advocated for the collaboration of political parties and civil society who could put in the "granular work" to fix "the state of the working class". 

Achmat, who will be contesting the elections as an independent candidate, said that the separation between parties and movements was a mistake that prevented a "vocal majority".

The experts also advocated the need for education and tangible solutions. Makaluza touched on unemployment in the country and the recent statistics, which revealed 81% of Grade 4 pupils could not read for meaning.

She urged organisations and adults to be the voice of the voiceless to help empower people who cannot do so for themselves by applying systems such as service training for teachers and proven practical evidence to better lives.

