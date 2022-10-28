'Once in a lifetime experience': Police ready for Zulu king's ceremony amid terror threats, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised heavy security at the Zulu king's handover ceremony amid terror threats.

Cele said despite reports of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend, the police had no evidence to support this claim.

About 48 000 people are expected to attend the event.

After conducting a safety inspection at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner General Fannie Masemola said officers would be paying close attention at the official recognition ceremony of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the official certificate of recognition to the Zulu king on Saturday.

Addressing the media on Friday, Cele said that four upcoming events in South Africa were expected to attract large crowds, and that police would be paying close attention to ensure the safety of residents, after the US embassy cautioned that there could be a terrorist attack in the country over the weekend.

Although the caution issued by the US embassy said the attack could target the Sandton area, Cele said the events they were paying particular attention to were "the king’s event, the Soweto derby, rugby match, and Johannesburg Pride march".

"We don’t have evidence on the table to support that alert issued by the US embassy, but even if there was a credible threat, our levels of preparedness are such that all those wishing to attend can come and attend freely without fear."

Addressing SAPS members gathered at the stadium, Cele said the Zulu monarch's ceremony on Saturday would be "a once in a lifetime experience".

"The event must be given the dignity it deserves… Officers must make sure that they call to order anyone who is unruly. Officers must deal decisively with lawbreakers."

On Friday, the Presidency released a statement saying: "President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on behalf of the Government, formally present a certificate of recognition to His Majesty King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini of the AmaZulu."

Ramaphosa issued the certificate of recognition to the new king earlier this year and will, on Saturday, in accordance with a wish expressed by the Zulu royal family, formally hand it over.

The certificate confirms that the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.

The president is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the ceremony, which expected to be attended by about 48 000 people, from dignitaries to the general public.

King Misuzulu officially ascended to the throne on 20 August during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube indicated that the province was ready to roll out the royal carpet to all dignitaries, including heads of state, kings and queens, and other international and national guests.

"Such is the significance of this event that even for many of us, it will be the first time that in the history of the Zulu nation we will be witnessing history unfolding before us. We have made all preparations to ensure that this becomes successful and will leave behind a legacy to be remembered by many generations to come," she said.