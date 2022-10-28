16m ago

add bookmark

'Once in a lifetime experience': Police ready for Zulu king's ceremony amid terror threats, says Cele

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Police Bheki Cele. (Photo: Mzwanele Mkalipi)
Minister of Police Bheki Cele. (Photo: Mzwanele Mkalipi)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised heavy security at the Zulu king's handover ceremony amid terror threats.
  • Cele said despite reports of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend, the police had no evidence to support this claim.
  • About 48 000 people are expected to attend the event.

After conducting a safety inspection at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner General Fannie Masemola said officers would be paying close attention at the official recognition ceremony of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the official certificate of recognition to the Zulu king on Saturday. 

Addressing the media on Friday, Cele said that four upcoming events in South Africa were expected to attract large crowds, and that police would be paying close attention to ensure the safety of residents, after the US embassy cautioned that there could be a terrorist attack in the country over the weekend. 

Although the caution issued by the US embassy said the attack could target the Sandton area, Cele said the events they were paying particular attention to were "the king’s event, the Soweto derby, rugby match, and Johannesburg Pride march". 

He added that despite reports of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend, police had no evidence to support the claim.

READ | Sandton terror warning: 'Targeted' pride event goes ahead as Kodwa slams US for not following procedure

"We don’t have evidence on the table to support that alert issued by the US embassy, but even if there was a credible threat, our levels of preparedness are such that all those wishing to attend can come and attend freely without fear."

Addressing SAPS members gathered at the stadium, Cele said the Zulu monarch's ceremony on Saturday would be "a once in a lifetime experience".

"The event must be given the dignity it deserves… Officers must make sure that they call to order anyone who is unruly. Officers must deal decisively with lawbreakers."

On Friday, the Presidency released a statement saying: "President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on behalf of the Government, formally present a certificate of recognition to His Majesty King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini of the AmaZulu."

Ramaphosa issued the certificate of recognition to the new king earlier this year and will, on Saturday, in accordance with a wish expressed by the Zulu royal family, formally hand it over. 

The certificate confirms that the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws. 

The president is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the ceremony, which expected to be attended by about 48 000 people, from dignitaries to the general public. 

King Misuzulu officially ascended to the throne on 20 August during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube indicated that the province was ready to roll out the royal carpet to all dignitaries, including heads of state, kings and queens, and other international and national guests.

"Such is the significance of this event that even for many of us, it will be the first time that in the history of the Zulu nation we will be witnessing history unfolding before us. We have made all preparations to ensure that this becomes successful and will leave behind a legacy to be remembered by many generations to come," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmisuzulu kazwelithinibheki celecyril ramaphosakwazulu-nataldurbanpoliticszulu royal family
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5372 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 2967 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.04
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,645.86
-1.0%
Silver
19.33
-1.4%
Palladium
1,900.22
-2.4%
Platinum
950.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,766
-1.2%
All Share
66,461
-1.0%
Resource 10
63,176
-0.2%
Industrial 25
77,343
-2.0%
Financial 15
15,618
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

7h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

5h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

7h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo