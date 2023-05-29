1h ago

Share

Over 50 Eskom vandalism, theft-related arrests made since January – Mashatile

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President Paul Mashatile .
Deputy President Paul Mashatile .
GCIS
  • Over 50 arrests have been made in connection with theft and vandalism of Eskom infrastructure. 
  • Mashatile said the arrests should be credited to the joint efforts by Eskom and the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure. 
  • Eskom said earlier this year that theft and vandalism of its infrastructure were at "disastrous levels." 

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has heaped praise on the joint Eskom and National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) security committee formed to tackle vandalism of Eskom infrastructure.

He said since its formation more than 50 suspected vandals were arrested. 

"We [the government] have adopted an integrated security approach in collaboration with law enforcement agencies. 

"To address infrastructure and associated crimes that affect Eskom's operations, Eskom and Natjoints established what we called the energy security priority committee and more than 50 infrastructure-related arrests have been made since January of this year," said Mashatile. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The deputy president made the remarks at an ANC treasurer-general's business breakfast in the North West on Monday. 

In February, Eskom said theft and vandalism of its infrastructure were at "disastrous levels." 

The power utility said damage to its network was leading to prolonged outages and putting lives at risk as it threatened essential services. 

In February, Eskom spokesperson in Gauteng Amanda Qithi said, "The vandalism and theft have extended to include pylons whose tower members are often stolen by unscrupulous criminal elements resulting in the steel structures collapsing and posing extreme danger to members of the public. 

READ | De Ruyter claims his R1bn-a-month Eskom theft estimate is 'conservative'

Qithi said the vandalism and infrastructure theft also came at a tremendous financial cost to the power utility. 

Mashatile said the government needed to ensure that Eskom infrastructure was protected at all costs as it forces ahead with trying to ensure that load shedding is ended. 

"We are committed to implementing all necessary steps to maintain the security of our infrastructure for the community's benefit. 

"Our government has on numerous occasions acknowledged the negative impact on livelihoods and on businesses that load shedding has, and we remain single-minded in our resolve to end load shedding within a much shorter time frame than initially expected," said Mashatile.

He added that government's approach going forward would focus on "improving Eskom's operational efficiency, bringing more power to the grid from other sources of energy such as solar, gas, renewables; and strengthening demand management measures including taking more people out of the Eskom grid".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceskompaul mashatilenorth westelectricitycrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
81% - 890 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
19% - 208 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

7h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.64
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.04
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,027.91
-0.2%
Palladium
1,419.67
-0.7%
Gold
1,949.18
+0.1%
Silver
23.27
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,546
+0.2%
All Share
76,739
+0.2%
Resource 10
68,056
+0.9%
Industrial 25
106,416
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,590
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

2h ago

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

7h ago

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo