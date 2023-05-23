1h ago

Phala Phala: EFF wants Speaker to reconsider establishing impeachment committee

Malaika Ditabo
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The EFF wants National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider establishing an impeachment committee following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision not to challenge the Section 89 panel's findings.
  • The party said Parliament was responsible for holding Ramaphosa accountable for prima facie evidence that found he breached anti-corruption laws.
  • In December, most Members of Parliament voted against adopting the report and establishing an impeachment committee.

The EFF wants National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider establishing an impeachment committee against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Briefing the media on Monday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced that Ramaphosa would not challenge the evidence gathered by the Section 89 panel, which found that he may have to answer for the Phala Phala farm saga.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFF called for the Speaker of Parliament to establish a committee urgently to hold the president accountable, adding that failure to do so "will remain an albatross around the president's neck". 

"As it stands therefore, the report of the independent panel still stands, and it will remain an albatross around the president's neck until Parliament exercises its constitutional powers by establishing the impeachment committee to hold Ramaphosa accountable," reads the statement. 

The party detailed that the ANC had opposed the establishment of an impeachment committee in December, alleging that other state agencies were investigating the matter and that it was being challenged in court. 

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa was denied access to inquire about the independent panel's findings at the Constitutional Court, where the apex court told him to file a High Court application if he sought to challenge the findings.

While in March the South African Reserve Bank also revealed that there was no record that Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa declared $580 000 that he paid to Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. 

Following Monday's revelations that Ramaphosa would not be challenging the findings, the EFF said it will write to Mapisa-Nqakula again to ask her to reconsider her decision to establish the impeachment committee, stating that there were no further challenges against the report's findings. 

READ | Ramaphosa won't challenge Phala Phala report's findings in court ... for now

The statement said: "Failure by the Speaker to reconsider the need to table the report for a decision by Parliament against [Ramaphosa] would constitute a serious abdication of duty by Parliament, and this decision would be reviewable in court." 

On Monday, Magwenya said Parliament's vote against the report being adopted, with most MPs accepting this move, was why Ramaphosa believed there were no reasons to challenge it.  

He added that the president would bring a court application only if new evidence surrounding the case appeared or if it changed. 

The report gathered by the panel said it found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa breached anti-corruption laws. 

In March, the office of the Public Protector cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing relating to the Phala Phala burglary, concluding that he had reported the incident to the police. 

Opposition parties DA and ATM have since challenged the Public Protector's investigation.

