1h ago

Share

Phala Phala: Presidency explains why ConCourt decision 'is not a blow to the president'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
  • The Presidency said the Constitutional Court's dismissal of a bid to seek direct access to challenge the Phala Phala report was not a blow.
  • Ramaphosa's spokesperson said the court did not make a judgment on the merits of the case.
  • The president's legal team is considering the judgment. 

The Constitutional Court's dismissal of President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid to seek direct access to challenge the findings of the scathing Section 89 Phala Phala report "is not a blow to the president".

This is according to Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who addressed the media on Wednesday.

Magwenya said the judgment dealt with "what I would call a procedural matter concerning the president seeking access to the Constitutional Court; it did not pronounce itself on the merits of the case".

"That judgment just says there is no case for the ConCourt to be petitioned directly. It's therefore not a blow to the president as others have been alluding to," said Magwenya. 

He added that Ramaphosa's legal team would meet to strategise on what steps to take going forward. 

"The legal team will convene to map the way forward and consider the options - but, I reiterate, the judgment deals with a procedural matter; it does not pronounce itself on the merits of the case," he said. 

Ramaphosa wanted direct access to the apex court to challenge the report's findings, but the court ruled that "no case has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access, and the main application must be dismissed".

The Constitutional Court considered the application brought by way of exclusive jurisdiction or by way of direct access after Ramaphosa approached it following the findings of an independent panel of experts, headed by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

Adriaan Basson | Phala Phala - Our democracy shouldn't hinge on one man's heartbeat

The panel, which was appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding allegations of wrongdoing emanating from the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have breached the country's anti-corruption laws regarding claims of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
presidencycyril ramaphosapoliticsphala phala report
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be taking advantage of the new tax incentives for SA businesses and households that switch to solar power?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it’s still unaffordable for me
64% - 1882 votes
Yes, I’ve already placed my order
4% - 128 votes
Still exploring all my options
18% - 543 votes
I’ve already installed it
13% - 386 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.82
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
19.34
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
955.18
-0.9%
Palladium
1,435.08
-0.6%
Gold
1,838.35
+0.6%
Silver
20.99
+0.5%
Brent Crude
83.45
+1.7%
Top 40
72,604
+1.3%
All Share
78,631
+1.2%
Resource 10
66,725
+1.4%
Industrial 25
105,311
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,700
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo