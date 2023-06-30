1h ago

Share

Phala Phala report: Masemola instructed to act within 60 days against Ramaphosa's protection unit head

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
General Wally Rhoode, head of the Presidential Protection Service.
General Wally Rhoode, head of the Presidential Protection Service.
PHOTO: Pieter du Toit/News24
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by the acting Public Protector of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga. 
  • However, his protection services head, Wally Rhoode, has been found to have conducted an unsanctioned investigation. 
  • National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has been instructed to act against Rhoode within 60 days. 

While acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing, his protection services head Wally Rhoode has been found to have conducted an unsanctioned investigation following the burglary at Phala Phala.

Gcaleka was on Friday delivering the report on her investigations into the Phala Phala robbery and subsequent investigation.

She found that Ramaphosa did not violate the Executive Members’ Ethics code as his interest in Phala Phala did not amount to paid work outside his executive duties.

Gcaleka also found that Ramaphosa had appropriately declared interests in his farming businesses and that there was not enough evidence to prove he instructed Rhoode to institute an investigation instead of reporting the matter to law enforcement.

As such, Gcaleka found that Ramaphosa did not abuse state resources.

READ | Public Protector clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala burglary scandal

While she found no wrongdoing on Ramaphosa’s part, Gcaleka found that following the burglary at his farm in early 2020 his head of security, Major-General Wally Rhoode went about investigating the matter in an untoward manner not sanctioned by the police commissioner whom he was meant to report to.

Gcaleka found that Rhoode’s actions exceeded the bounds of the presidential protection services. 

She also said that the tracing and following of the money were also done without Rhoode having reported to the commissioner as he was supposed to. 

Gcaleka said:

According to Rhoode’s affidavit, he had reported to the late deputy commissioner of police: crime detection, Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, and not then police commissioner General Kehla Sitole as he was supposed to.
 

She added that Rhoode’s excuse for not following the stated line of reporting was that Sitole was busy with performance assessments. 

She said Rhoode sought approval to have Ramaphosa’s then-adviser Bejani Chauke accompany him to Namibia. Still, her office could not prove a link to the travel of the men and the investigation into the burglary. 

As such, Gcaleka has recommended that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola should, within 60 calendar days, take action against Rhoode and other presidential protection service members who took part in the rogue investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorwally rhoodecyril ramaphosakholeka gcalekapoliticscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 2010 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 120 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 864 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.53
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
904.78
+1.4%
Palladium
1,225.94
-1.2%
Gold
1,919.44
+0.6%
Silver
22.76
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.6%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo