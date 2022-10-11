Police cannot deal with illegal mining scourge alone, says Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has committed himself to improve the police's working relationship with the departments of home affairs and mineral resources.

Cele said all three departments had a crucial role to play in ensuring illegal immigration was reduced, and open mine shafts were rehabilitated.

Twenty suspected illegal miners were arrested at a mine shaft in Stilfontein on Monday, with various weapons being seized.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police would enhance their working relationship with the departments of home affairs and mineral resources and energy to arrest the scourge of illegal mining.

Cele addressed the media and residents during a site visit in Stilfontein, Klerksdorp, the North West.

His visit followed the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners during a raid on mine shaft by police and the Hawks on Monday.

"It cannot be that the police will deal with this growing scourge alone. The Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Mineral Resources also have a critical role to play in assisting with the identification of such persons involved or the rehabilitation of mine shafts that have been left open," said Cele.

PICS | Police pounce on zama zama compound in Krugersdorp during illegal mining clampdown

He said police were working in collaboration with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to close open mine shafts that have become sites for illegal mining.

#sapsHQ The Management of the #SAPS and #Hawks led by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele are currently visiting the crime scene where 24 firearms were siezed and 20 suspects arrested following a takedown operation at a mining shaft in Stilfontein. #IllgalMining NP pic.twitter.com/TfghHP3e37 — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) October 11, 2022

"In Gauteng, there are close to 6 000 of these open shafts that must be closed, and we are not only working with the two departments [home affairs and mineral resources], but we are also working in some instances with the local government because some of these have been handed over to the local government.

"In other circumstances, the police are also working with the owners of these mines who have to also play a role in rehabilitating them," added Cele.

On Monday, police arrested 20 suspected illegal miners and seized 15 AK-47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns, an R5, 6 000 rounds of ammunition, explosives, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Supplied

Cele said 13 of the suspects were "Lesotho nationals, five South African, one Zimbabwean, and one from Swaziland".

He urged the police to build on the success of the arrests.

READ | Cele booed as union protests law enforcement budget cuts outside SAPS' headquarters

Cele was accompanied by the police's top brass - which included national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, Hawks national head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya and North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena - on his site visit to Stilfontein.

Supplied

He took the opportunity to give an update on the case against 14 men accused of raping eight women who were shooting a music video at an abandoned mine in West Village, Krugersdorp, on 28 July.

"Fourteen of those guys were positively identified, but the laboratories processing their DNA have requested more samples from seven of the 14 accused.

"They [the laboratory] requested new samples. They only requested seven samples out of the 14; I am guessing this means the other seven were positively identified. The laboratories should be announcing the DNA results soon," said Cele.