Presidency rules out démarche for UAE ambassador after Gupta extradition bungle

accreditation
Bongekile Macupe
Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Muntu Vilakazi/Gallo Images
  • Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has denied that South Africa is set to démarche the UAE following the failure to deport the Gupta brothers.
  • However, News24 has been reliably informed that a process to démarche has begun. 
  • Magwenya was briefing the media on President Cyril Ramaphosa's public engagement programmes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says there is "no reason" for South Africa to issue a démarche to the UAE's ambassador following the failed extradition of the Gupta brothers. 

A démarche is an extreme diplomatic step for a country to express its displeasure with another country. 

However, a well-placed source at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed that South Africa was set to formally express its disappointment to the United Arab Emirates ambassador, Mahash Saeed Alhameli, following the extradition bungle of the Gupta brothers.

Responding to News24 during a media briefing on Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there "is no reason" to issue a démarche against the UAE ambassador as South Africa was using appropriate options to deal with the matter.

READ | SA and UAE blame each other for Gupta extradition failure - but who's telling the truth?

Last week, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced that the UAE had refused a request by South Africa to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta to face money laundering and fraud charges.

Lamola said the Dubai Court of Appeal had made the decision on 13 February without South Africa being notified and that the country learned with "shock and dismay" last Thursday through its embassy in Abu Dhabi that the application had been denied.

The justice minister said the Gupta brothers appeared in court without South Africa being notified.

He said South Africa had requested updates on the case in February and March, but none was forthcoming. 

Lamola added that the dismissal was based on "technicalities" that he suggested could have been addressed if South African authorities had been given a chance.

News24 understands that the government has decided to deal with the matter through Dirco. 

Special report | The GuptaLeaks

However, Magwenya said South Africa was currently using laws available in the UAE that will allow South Africa to file an appeal against the decision not to extradite the brothers.

Magwenya said: "What we would rather do is to focus on engaging the processes as they are available to us as well as using diplomatic channels to ensure that we do realise what we are seeking in this regard.

"And, so, there is no reason at this stage to consider a démarche... when you do have legal options that are available to you to exercise, and you can engage those processes."


He added that there were also ongoing engagements between Lamola and the UAE's ambassador to South Africa around the issue.

News24 reported on Wednesday that while Lamola was adamant that South Africa would engage the UAE for a "prompt" appeal against the refusal of the extradition, it remained unclear if it would succeed as there was a limited amount of time in which such an appeal can be lodged. 

