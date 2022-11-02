49m ago

add bookmark

Race for Ekurhuleni mayor: Intense negotiations between EFF and ANC delaying vote

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC regional leader Mzwandile Masina was touted as a mayoral replacement.
Former Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC regional leader Mzwandile Masina was touted as a mayoral replacement.
PHOTO: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • A special sitting of the Ekurhuleni council is under way to elect a new mayor following the removal of Tania Campbell.
  • ANC and EFF councillors have been locked in caucus meetings, which are delaying the process of nominating a new mayor.
  • The ANC's Gauteng leaders have been locked in meetings with a delegation from the EFF's national leadership over a possible partnership in the metro.

The process of electing a new mayor in the Ekurhuleni metro in Gauteng has been dominated by fierce talks over which candidate should be endorsed by the ANC and EFF regional caucuses.

The special council sitting of the Ekurhuleni metro in Germiston started on Wednesday morning.

WATCH LIVE | Ekurhuleni council to elect new mayor

The session was called for the election of a new mayor after Tania Campbell, a DA councillor, was removed in a motion of no confidence last week.

The ANC and EFF caucuses have continuously requested numerous caucus breaks since the sitting began at 10:30.

The two political parties have been negotiating for some form of partnership in the Ekurhuleni metro. No solid agreement has been reached between the two.

By midday, ANC and EFF councillors had yet to receive a solid mandate on how to vote, News24 was told.

The negotiations between the EFF and the ANC were being handled by the party's leaders.

READ | Battle for Ekurhuleni: EFF pulls the strings as ANC and DA fight for power

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and general secretary Marshall Dlamini were in attendance for the council sitting and were locked in a meeting with the ANC.

A Gauteng ANC delegation, which is negotiating on behalf of the region, is led by provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary TK Nciza.

Some ANC councillors have resisted talk of voting for an EFF candidate.

Some councillors could be seen loitering in the corridors of the council chambers while waiting for orders from the ANC leadership.

The ANC, with its support from a minority bloc, doesn't need the EFF to elect a mayoral candidate successfully.

ALSO READ | Gauteng's hung metros: New mayor for Ekurhuleni, fresh fight over Phalatse's mayorship

But what is at play is a majority in the council, which the EFF could provide the ANC.

To govern with a majority, a political party needs 113 votes. Neither the ANC nor the DA with its combined political party partnerships have enough numbers.

Ahead of the filing of the motion of no confidence in Campbell, the ANC regional leadership was criticised for acting without a full mandate from the Gauteng ANC provincial leadership. The motion was allowed to go ahead despite the disagreement.

The political wrangling on Wednesday, during the sitting, continued to display the tough disagreements inside the ANC on who should lead the Ekurhuleni metro.

Mzwandile Masina, a former Ekurhuleni mayor and the ANC regional leader, has been touted as a possible candidate. The name of his deputy, Jongizizwe Dhlabathi, has also been mentioned.

The DA is expected to nominate Campbell, while the EFF may nominate its own caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancefftania campbelljohannesburggautengpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1309 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 4369 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.82
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.93
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,655.52
+0.5%
Silver
19.79
+0.8%
Palladium
1,901.81
+1.0%
Platinum
955.01
+0.7%
Brent Crude
94.65
+1.9%
Top 40
61,027
+0.4%
All Share
67,620
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,113
+1.8%
Industrial 25
80,153
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,530
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts

1h ago

PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University...

8h ago

He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University lecturer is about to start his doctorate
WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic

01 Nov

WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo