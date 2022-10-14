19m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa appoints Mosotho Moepya as chairperson of the IEC

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mosotho Moepya.
Mosotho Moepya.
Foto24
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mosotho Moepya to chair the IEC.
  • The position was vacant for six months after Glen Mashinini's term ended.
  • Moepya held several positions in the IEC before he became a commissioner in 2018.

After six months without an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa filled the vacancy by appointing Mosotho Moepya, the Presidency announced on Friday afternoon.

"Mr Moepya has extensive knowledge and experience of the powers and functions of the Electoral Commission," reads the Presidency's statement.

"He has served as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission since 2018 after holding various senior positions in the Commission since 1998."

His appointment will take effect on Saturday.

Ramaphosa snubbed the previous chairperson, Glen Mashinini.

d
Mosotho Moepya, Glen Mashishi and Sy Mamabolo.
Morapedi Mashashe

Mashinini's reappointment as a commissioner was vehemently opposed by several opposition parties, including the DA and the EFF, with the former blaming Mashinini for the problems experienced during last year's municipal elections.

Mashinini's first seven-year term as commissioner ended on 15 April.

He was appointed as a commissioner in April 2015 - and, in September of that year, former president Jacob Zuma appointed him as the chairperson.

READ | Glen Mashinini recommended for reappointment as IEC commissioner

In February this year, the Office of the Chief Justice called for nominations to fill the vacancy.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs' appointment process eventually concluded in May, with Mashinini recommended to serve another term as commissioner.

The decision was not unanimous, though, with the DA and EFF objecting to Mashinini serving another term on the commission.

The ANC's majority saw him through.

When the committee's report first came before the National Assembly, the ANC couldn't muster the required 201 votes. However, at the second attempt, 219 MPs voted in favour of Mashinini's recommendation, with 205 coming from the ANC.

Before Moepya was elected to the commission, he started working at the IEC in 1998, holding various positions, including director for electoral logistics, senior manager for electoral logistics, planning and infrastructure, deputy chief electoral officer and chief electoral officer, according to his biography on the IEC's website.

He holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree and other commercial degrees.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecmosotho moepyacyril ramaphosapoliticsgovernmentelections
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1828 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
46% - 5054 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 106 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
36% - 3980 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.81
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,644.35
-1.3%
Silver
18.15
-3.9%
Palladium
2,001.80
-4.9%
Platinum
894.46
-0.6%
Brent Crude
94.57
+2.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14h ago

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo