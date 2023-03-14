Ramaphosa assigns powers and functions to Mashatile, but leaves room for suggestions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned functions and responsibilities to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile's role will not be different to that of his predecessor, David Mabuza.

However, Ramaphosa has left the door open to Mashatile to make suggestions on things he wants to do.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has left the door open for Deputy President Paul Mashatile to make suggestions about his responsibilities while occupying the second-highest office in the land.

Last Wednesday, Ramaphosa wrote to Mashatile, assigning powers and functions. This came after Mashatile, also the deputy president of the ANC, was sworn in as the country's deputy president.

Besides the responsibilities Ramaphosa assigned to Mashatile, he also appointed him as the leader of government business in Parliament.

Mashatile's predecessor, David Mabuza, also had this role.

Mashatile will also chair the Cabinet committees on governance, state capacity, institutional development, and justice, crime prevention and security.

"I would be happy to receive further suggestions for any responsibilities where you believe attention should be focused. I am certain that with the execution of these functions, you and I will be able to serve our government and our people with distinction. I wish you all the best in these responsibilities," wrote Ramaphosa.

The powers and functions assigned to Mashatile were no different to those of Mabuza.

These include leading the South African National Aids Council and the country's response to HIV and AIDS issues, as well as the Human Resource Development Council of South Africa. He will also be special envoy on South Sudan and lead peace missions on the continent, promote social cohesion initiatives with a particular focus on traditional and Khoi-San leaders, as well as military veterans.

Ramaphosa has also asked his deputy to assist him in rolling out the district development model "through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns".

Mashatile will also be expected to "fast-track" and accelerate land reform and agricultural support.

Ahead of the ANC national elective conference in December, Mashatile told Sunday World those who nominated him for the position of party deputy president did so because they wanted him to get into government for "timeous" implementation of programmes and to "get things fixed timeously".

I, Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold, and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic; pic.twitter.com/DgZMpjy6Sh — Paul Mashatile (@PMashatile) March 7, 2023

"I would say maybe the comrades who started nominating me appreciate that style of leadership of pulling people together. But more importantly, when I was in Gauteng, we were known for decisive and timeous implementation. We don't dilly-dally when it comes to implementation.

"So, perhaps they believe I may be able to contribute at that level with that of approach, where we get things done," said Mashatile.



