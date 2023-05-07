1h ago

Ramaphosa calls for 'urgent attention' to aid in resolving conflict in DRC and Sudan

Jan Gerber
President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ongoing conflict in the DRC requires "urgent attention".
  • He was addressing a meeting on the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and Great Lakes Region in Burundi.
  • Ramaphosa also expressed his concern over the conflict in Sudan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for "urgent attention" to the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Ramaphosa was addressing a meeting by heads of state on the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and Great Lakes Region in Burundi on Saturday.

"This year marks 10 years since the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the Region was signed on 24 February 2013," said Ramaphosa.

"At the time, hopes were high that the signing of the Framework would usher in peace, security, stability and development for the DRC and the Great Lakes Region."

"Unfortunately, a decade later, these noble goals have not been achieved."

He said the eastern DRC and the region remain "mired in conflict and violence, being driven by armed groups that it is well-established are both Congolese and foreign".

He is worried by the resurgence of M23, an armed group previously thought to have been dismantled in 2013 and 2014.

"The current security situation in the eastern DRC requires our urgent attention. Over the past year, a humanitarian catastrophe unfolded before our eyes."

He said more than 800 000 people have been displaced by the conflict.

"We cannot but be moved by their plight, and by the gross violations of human rights that are taking place. We cannot but be outraged at the scale of violence being perpetrated against women and girls, and by the blatant disregard of the provisions of international humanitarian law."

He said a decade after the framework was signed is an opportune occasion to take stock of the successes, as well as the ongoing challenges.

"Actionable decisions need to be taken to address the shortcomings emanating from the Framework not being implemented. It is critical that all parties to the Framework demonstrate the highest political will, and reaffirm their commitment to its [successful] implementation."

Ramaphosa pledged South Africa's full support to efforts to revitalise the PSC framework to respond to the "current evolving challenges".

He said in South Africa's view, the following should be the focus:

  • Addressing the root causes of the conflict and drivers of violent conflicts in the region to deepen and consolidate democracy and promote good governance.
  • Developing a comprehensive strategy to combat the illegal exploitation of mineral resources, corruption, money-laundering, and transnational organised crime.
  • There needs to be greater investment in building the institutional capacity of border management and control, as well as of justice and law enforcement agencies.
  • Calling on the UN system to continue to provide capacity and technical assistance for state institutions to maintain standards of accountability with respect to gender-based violence and to strengthen legal frameworks.
  • Strengthening cooperation, coordination, and complementarity of efforts between United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the East African Community (EAC) Regional Force.
  • Mobilising resources to support the deployment of a Regional Force to the eastern DRC under the auspices of the EAC; and strengthening MONUSCO's capacity.
  • Countries in the region accelerating developmental initiatives that address poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

Ramaphosa also expressed South Africa's deep concern about the unfolding crisis in Sudan.

"We call upon the warring armed forces to put down their weapons for the sake of preserving human life, and to begin dialogue and negotiations without delay.

"We further call on the Sudanese authorities to swiftly work towards the restoration of civilian-led government, in line with the Political Framework Agreement signed in December last year."

