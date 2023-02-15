1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa can never feel 'his life is under threat because Julius is next to him' - Malema on SONA chaos

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema during his SONA debate speech on Tuesday.
EFF leader Julius Malema during his SONA debate speech on Tuesday.
Jaco Marais
  • EFF leader Julius Malema says he has known President Cyril Ramaphosa for years and is not a threat to him.
  • Malema said Ramaphosa admitted that he was not threatened by the behaviour of EFF MPs during SONA on Thursday.
  • ANC MP Xola Nqola said EFF MPs behaved like gangsters.

EFF leader Julius Malema began his speech at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on Tuesday by disputing claims that he had threatened and intimidated President Cyril Ramaphosa at SONA on Thursday.

EFF members stormed towards the president during SONA and were forcibly removed by the police and officers from the Parliamentary Protection Services.

"I have known the president of the ANC longer than many of you, and he has known me since I was very young. Under no circumstances will he ever be threatened by me, or can he feel that his life is under threat because Julius is next to him," Malema said on Tuesday.

According to Malema, the following day at the Presidential Golf Challenge, the president said that he had not felt threatened by him and that he was not scared when he was with him in Parliament.

"So, what are you saying, the people who use your own stomachs to think?" asked Malema of those who insinuated that he had threatened Ramaphosa.

"There is no need for you to behave like you can protect him against the people who sit next to him in the chamber, and he does so without even having bodyguards, without being intimidated."

The EFF leader also questioned the presence of the police at SONA.

"So, what were the police doing here? They were here because the [National Assembly] Speaker [Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula] had lost total control of this Parliament, and that's why she must step down," he said.

READ | EFF fracas during SONA to be investigated by Parliament's Joint Rules Committee

Later in the debate, ANC member of Parliament Xola Nqola chastised the EFF for its behaviour, calling it "anarchy".

"We cannot use taxpayers' money to fly to Cape Town to attend SONA, get in the House and behave like gang leaders of amaphara (gangsters).

Nqola said: 

The conduct of some members was clearly not aimed at holding the president to account but deliberately aimed at subverting our democracy, which we now understand is meant to appease the insatiable lust for power and relevance by some delusional individuals.

News24 previously reported that after EFF MPs were removed from the Chamber, Malema told journalists that the behaviour of members of his party had been "peaceful".

He claimed that EFF MPs only wanted to stand on stage silently with placards. "The president would have proceeded to address the nation in the presence of protests," Malema said at the time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemaparliamentsonapolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 454 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.67
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.28
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
919.47
-0.1%
Palladium
1,448.99
-3.2%
Gold
1,835.90
-1.0%
Silver
21.53
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.58
-1.2%
Top 40
73,486
-0.5%
All Share
79,506
-0.4%
Resource 10
70,930
-2.6%
Industrial 25
105,931
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,178
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

2h ago

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

9h ago

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

9h ago

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo