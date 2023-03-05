Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle set for Monday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the long-awaited changes to his Cabinet on Monday.

This was announced by Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya during a media briefing on Sunday.

The Presidency also attempted to explain Ramaphosa's appearance at a cattle auction dinner, saying he was there briefly honouring an invite "months ago".

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce changes to his executive on Monday evening.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya revealed this while giving an update on ”relevant topical issues of public and media interest” at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

"The president will announce the new national executive tomorrow, Monday 6 March, at 19:00," he said.

Magwenya said that while Ramaphosa was still nursing a cold, the president was busy finalising the formation of the executive.

He was also adamant that the president was fully committed to his day-to-day tasks and taking South Africa out of the pressing situation it faced.

“Throughout this week, the president has been attending to his duties, despite having a common cold. He continued consultations on the forthcoming changes to his executive,” said Magwenya.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson was emphatic in dismissing allegations that Ramaphosa prioritised personal engagements over matters of national importance.

News24 reported on Saturday that Ramaphosa faced fresh criticism after photos emerged of him attending a cattle auction dinner at his Phala Phala farm on Friday night.



The photos showed him posing with people and shaking their hands at the Ntaba Nyoni cattle production dinner.

Earlier this week, consultations over new appointments to his executive were postponed after it emerged that Ramaphosa had a cold.

DA leader John Steenhuisen harshly criticised Ramaphosa for his delays in filling key vacant Cabinet positions, saying he was prioritising personal interests over the interest of the country’s citizenry.

Steenhuisen said, “We have a president who is too sick to make changes to his Cabinet but not too ill to have dinner at his Phala Phala farm.”

Ugandan MP Wilson Kajwengye also tweeted about Ramaphosa hosting them for dinner at his farm.

Magwenya said: "Contrary to media reports, the dates for this event were scheduled months ago. President Ramaphosa did not attend the auction itself."

He said Ramaphosa had only been at the event briefly.

Magwenya was adamant that the president appreciated putting together an executive that would act on the government’s plans to rectify areas of concern.



Vacancies have been created in the executive due to the resignations of Ayanda Dlodlo, who was the minister of public service and administration, and deputy president David Mabuza.

To address the electricity crisis, Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address that he would be appointing an electricity minister but, after almost 30 days, had not yet done so.