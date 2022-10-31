1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa congratulates Lula on Brazil election win

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Brazil's newly elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
  • Da Silva won Brazil's election with 50.9% of the vote.
  • Lula's inauguration is scheduled for 1 January.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to the list of world leaders congratulating Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as president of the Republic of Brazil.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said South Africa looked forward to working with the government of Brazil under the leadership of Da Silva.

He said the two developing countries shared several common socio-economic challenges and aspirations.

Da Silva, who also served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, won the general election which was held on 2 October.

READ | Brazil president-elect Lula urges 'peace and unity' after vote

Da Silva won 50.9% of the vote compared to far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's 49.1% - a snapshot of how polarised the country had become after a dirty election campaign.

In his victory speech, Da Silva reached out to supporters and rivals alike, highlighting the need for "a Brazil of peace, democracy and opportunity".

The 77-year-old leftist leader vowed to serve all 215 million Brazilians, and not only those who voted for him.

He touched on gender and racial equality and the urgent need to deal with a hunger crisis affecting 33.1 million Brazilians.


He signalled that Brazil was ready to take its place again on the international stage, after Bolsonaro aligned himself with former US president Donald Trump and took frequent aim at traditional allies.

Bolsonaro did not concede defeat on Sunday night.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa and Brazil are cooperating at various levels, including Brics and numerous country-to-country, inter-regional and global mechanisms.

Ramaphosa also congratulated Brazil for conducting a successful election.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron extended their congratulations to Da Silva.

Da Silva's inauguration is scheduled for 1 January.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
luiz inacio lula da silvacyril ramaphosabrazilpoliticselections
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
25% - 406 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
75% - 1204 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,639.92
-0.3%
Silver
19.17
-0.5%
Palladium
1,892.00
-0.7%
Platinum
931.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
60,079
+0.7%
All Share
66,754
+0.6%
Resource 10
62,332
-0.4%
Industrial 25
78,882
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,595
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher...

2h ago

'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher becomes internet sensation
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

5h ago

PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs
17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books

6h ago

17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo