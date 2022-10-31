Ramaphosa congratulates Lula on Brazil election win

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Brazil's newly elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula's inauguration is scheduled for 1 January.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said South Africa looked forward to working with the government of Brazil under the leadership of Da Silva.

He said the two developing countries shared several common socio-economic challenges and aspirations.

Da Silva, who also served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, won the general election which was held on 2 October.

Da Silva won 50.9% of the vote compared to far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's 49.1% - a snapshot of how polarised the country had become after a dirty election campaign.

In his victory speech, Da Silva reached out to supporters and rivals alike, highlighting the need for "a Brazil of peace, democracy and opportunity".

The 77-year-old leftist leader vowed to serve all 215 million Brazilians, and not only those who voted for him.

He touched on gender and racial equality and the urgent need to deal with a hunger crisis affecting 33.1 million Brazilians.





He signalled that Brazil was ready to take its place again on the international stage, after Bolsonaro aligned himself with former US president Donald Trump and took frequent aim at traditional allies.

Bolsonaro did not concede defeat on Sunday night.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa and Brazil are cooperating at various levels, including Brics and numerous country-to-country, inter-regional and global mechanisms.

Ramaphosa also congratulated Brazil for conducting a successful election.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron extended their congratulations to Da Silva.

