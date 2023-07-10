51m ago

Ramaphosa expects intelligence report on truck torchings, expresses concern about economic impact

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
President Cyril Ramaphosa has voiced concern over truck attacks and their impact on the economy.
  • Six trucks were set alight in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night, and five were set on fire in Mpumalanga on Sunday. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about truck attacks and their impact on the economy.
  • Ramaphosa is expecting an intelligence report on the incidents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expecting an intelligence report on attacks on trucks in South Africa after he expressed concern about the impact of the incidents on the economy.

He commented after six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday night.

News24 reported that police said armed men had ambushed the truck drivers, forced them to get out of the vehicles and set the vehicles alight.

The incident coincided with the anniversary of unrest that broke out in parts of South Africa in July 2021, causing massive economic losses.

READ | Five trucks set alight in Mpumalanga

In a roundtable discussion on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting on Sunday, Ramaphosa told the media he expected law enforcement agencies to take action.

He said:

I have a concern about these incidents that take place and have a negative impact on our economy. It is almost like economic sabotage because six trucks on the great artery of our economy being torched is concerning.

"The intelligence agencies are going to be giving me a report on that shortly, and the police themselves will be taking steps to ensure that we foresaw [sic] whatever follow-up activity that those who are behind this might be planning. We are going to ensure that we go after those people who torched those trucks. It is not acceptable that trucks and facilities that are enhancing our economy are attacked willy-nilly just like that. It is a real concern," the president said.

Shortly after he made the comments on Sunday night, five trucks were set alight in Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

It is unclear when Ramaphosa will receive the intelligence report.

Law enforcement agencies were criticised for their response in the weeks following the July unrest. A panel report released in February 2022 contained a finding that police were not adequately prepared for the unrest. 

The panel, chaired by Professor Sandy Africa, also pointed to rifts and blurred lines between the executive and the police.


