'Ramaphosa is incompetent to lead the country - and he knows it,' says Malema at EFF anniversary launch

Malaika Ditabo
EFF leader Julius Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa had no soul and had a resignation letter. PHOTO: GALLO IMAGES
  • The EFF celebrated its 10th anniversary at Constitutional Hill and hosted a media launch. 
  • EFF leader Julius Malema said the EFF protest on 20 March is the only solution for South Africans who are under the rule of an "incompetent" Ramaphosa.
  • Malema said Ramaphosa contributed to the country being greylisted because of the Phala Phala scandal.

At the EFFs 10th anniversary celebration, leader Julius Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa's "soul is gone" and he doesn't have what it takes to be president - and he knows it. 

Malema was speaking at the 10th anniversary of the EFF at Constitutional Hill. The party will host its celebrations, termed "the festival of the poor", at the FNB Stadium on 29 July. 

The EFF leader said that Ramaphosa's staff members had told him about the president's resignation letter and his desire to step down following the release of the Phala Phala report by the independent Section 89 panel. 

The report found that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa breached anti-corruption laws and he had constitutional questions to answer regarding his actions following the burglary at his game farm in February 2020.     

"People who work with [Ramaphosa], the people who typed his speech, told me: 'It's done, chief, we are just waiting for the time to call a press conference,'" said Malema

He alleged that Ramaphosa knew he was "incompetent" and had even kept the resignation letter. 

He added: 

His conscience has concluded that he doesn't have what it takes to be a president. The body might be there; the guy is gone.

Malema added that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was involved in Ramaphosa becoming president, which "disarmed" him from being a powerful president. 

Malema claimed Ramaphosa was responsible for the country being greylisted last Friday by the Financial Action Task Force.

He said Ramaphosa, the "money laundering chief", contributed to the listing because he failed to declare millions of dollars to the South African Reserve Bank and the South African Revenue Services.

Malema said the EFF's planned protest on 20 March was the only solution to "rescue" the country from the "corrupt and incompetent ANC government led by Cyril Ramaphosa". Among the reasons for the march would be to demand Ramaphosa's resignation.

"The longer Ramaphosa remains the president of this country, the more likely it will be that the future generation will not have a country to inherit," he said.

