Ramaphosa to send envoy to US to discuss SA's diplomatic relations with Russia - Presidency

The Presidency confirmed Cyril Ramaphosa would send an envoy to the USA to discuss diplomatic relations amid SA's ties with Russia.

Obed Bapela said the president would appoint an experienced individual to lead the discussion with US officials.

SA has maintained its neutral stance on Russia.

The Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would send an envoy to the US to discuss South Africa's position regarding Russia, but was mum on who would be sent.

Speaking to News24, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya declined to comment further on the matter and directed all questions to Lunga Ngqengelele, the spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Ngqengelele said he could not confirm who Ramaphosa had appointed.

ANC NEC member Obed Bapela told News24 that, although Ramaphosa was the only person who could inform the public on the appointment, the selected individual would be well-experienced and highly-regarded.

"Most [of the] time, it will be people who are high[ly] seasoned, such as former ministers, those who were in exile in the USA, as they will know the Black Caucus, the leadership of former anti-apartheid [organisations] in the USA, the leadership of the US, in both the Democratic and Republican parties, and prominent individual influencers in the society.

"They might also choose those who might have occupied the highest positions in the organisation or in academia or business, with credentials of knowing and understanding the politics of USA."





Recently, the warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 18 March for Russia's President Vladmir Putin, for alleged war crimes, sparked discussion among South African leaders.

South Africa has maintained its neutral, non-aligned stance, and refuses to cut ties with Russia.

News24 previously reported that Bapela and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes met with top Russian officials, including the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, from 30 March to 2 April.



The objective of the visit was for the ANC to restore its relations with Putin's party and maintain its friendship with the country.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has been vocal about her support for Russia, despite pressure from Western countries.

South Africa, as a signatory of the Roman Statute, could be mandated to execute Putin's arrest when it hosts the BRICS summit in August. The government seeking legal advice on the subject.

On 2 April, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula wrote to Ramaphosa, Pandor, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, asking them to withdraw South Africa from the ICC and to refrain from arresting Putin.

Former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane first submitted the notice to exit from the ICC in 2016 - but the high court revoked it in 2017 due to a failure to obtain approval from Parliament.



