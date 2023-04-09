1h ago

Share

Ramaphosa to send envoy to US to discuss SA's diplomatic relations with Russia - Presidency

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian president Vladimir Putin. [Photo: GCIS]
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian president Vladimir Putin. [Photo: GCIS]
  • The Presidency confirmed Cyril Ramaphosa would send an envoy to the USA to discuss diplomatic relations amid SA's ties with Russia. 
  • Obed Bapela said the president would appoint an experienced individual to lead the discussion with US officials. 
  • SA has maintained its neutral stance on Russia. 

The Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would send an envoy to the US to discuss South Africa's position regarding Russia, but was mum on who would be sent. 

Speaking to News24, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya declined to comment further on the matter and directed all questions to Lunga Ngqengelele, the spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Ngqengelele said he could not confirm who Ramaphosa had appointed.

ANC NEC member Obed Bapela told News24 that, although Ramaphosa was the only person who could inform the public on the appointment, the selected individual would be well-experienced and highly-regarded.

"Most [of the] time, it will be people who are high[ly] seasoned, such as former ministers, those who were in exile in the USA, as they will know the Black Caucus, the leadership of former anti-apartheid [organisations] in the USA, the leadership of the US, in both the Democratic and Republican parties, and prominent individual influencers in the society.

"They might also choose those who might have occupied the highest positions in the organisation or in academia or business, with credentials of knowing and understanding the politics of USA."


Recently, the warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 18 March for Russia's President Vladmir Putin, for alleged war crimes, sparked discussion among South African leaders. 

South Africa has maintained its neutral, non-aligned stance, and refuses to cut ties with Russia. 

News24 previously reported that Bapela and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes met with top Russian officials, including the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, from 30 March to 2 April.

READ| ANALYSIS: The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. What does this mean for SA?

The objective of the visit was for the ANC to restore its relations with Putin's party and maintain its friendship with the country.

 International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has been vocal about her support for Russia, despite pressure from Western countries.

South Africa, as a signatory of the Roman Statute, could be mandated to execute Putin's arrest when it hosts the BRICS summit in August. The government seeking legal advice on the subject. 

On 2 April, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula wrote to Ramaphosa, Pandor, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, asking them to withdraw South Africa from the ICC and to refrain from arresting Putin. 

Former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane first submitted the notice to exit from the ICC in 2016 - but the high court revoked it in 2017 due to a failure to obtain approval from Parliament.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
international criminal courtancatmnaledi pandorcyri ramaphosarussiapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1622 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.45
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,007.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,466.32
0.0%
Gold
2,007.49
0.0%
Silver
24.98
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo