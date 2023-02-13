Randall Williams says resignation as Tshwane mayor in 'best interest' of coalition government

Randall Williams has resigned as Tshwane mayor.

He said his resignation was in the best interests of the coalition government running the capital city.

The DA lauded him for putting the interests of residents first.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says his resignation on Monday is in the best interests of the coalition government running the city.

Williams announced his resignation, saying he was not stepping down in frustration, but rather in the interests of the multiparty coalition government in Tshwane.

"I resign today because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city. Being executive mayor of the capital city has not been without its difficulties, but I have embraced every challenge that has come my way in the execution of my duties, all of which have allowed my personal development," he said.

Williams was elected mayor by a multi-party coalition led by the DA in November 2021.

He said that although he had faced many challenges, he "was able to do this with a good team and clear focus on the tasks ahead, with our 10-point service delivery plan".

"Top of our priorities have always been our electricity, water and road infrastructure which, after years of neglect, required urgent attention. We prioritised substation refurbishment projects across the city from Bronkhorspruit to Kosmodal to Soshanguve, to ensure we protect this critical infrastructure."

The former mayor highlighted his achievements during his term.

"Our focus as a team has always been on prioritising core service delivery in the city and ensuring its continued financial stability," he said.

Williams also thanked the DA caucus and residents of Tshwane.

"I want to acknowledge my party, the Democratic Alliance, for putting their faith in me, alongside my local DA caucus and the members of our multi-party coalition."

DA provincial spokesperson Solly Msimanga praised Williams for "putting the needs of his residents first in an often-turbulent political environment".

He added:

The fact that he is prepared to stand down in order to ensure stability in the metro speaks volumes of his commitment to the residents, as well as the political process.

News24 previously reported that the Kratos Energy proposal by Williams caused significant friction between the DA and its coalition partners.

The R26-billion proposal would have refurbished two power stations and transformed them into gas supply networks.

Williams faced allegations of interfering and being overly involved in the City's supply chain management processes.

Coalition partner ActionSA and opposition parties EFF and ANC, who were against the proposal, argued that Williams bypassed municipal legislation with his support for the project, and "hijacked" it.

The coalition is made up of six parties: Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party, Inkatha Freedom Party, and Congress of the People.



