1h ago

add bookmark

Randall Williams says resignation as Tshwane mayor in 'best interest' of coalition government

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has resigned.
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has resigned.
PHOTO: Deean Vivier, Gallo Images/Beeld
  • Randall Williams has resigned as Tshwane mayor. 
  • He said his resignation was in the best interests of the coalition government running the capital city. 
  • The DA lauded him for putting the interests of residents first. 

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says his resignation on Monday is in the best interests of the coalition government running the city. 

Williams announced his resignation, saying he was not stepping down in frustration, but rather in the interests of the multiparty coalition government in Tshwane.

"I resign today because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city. Being executive mayor of the capital city has not been without its difficulties, but I have embraced every challenge that has come my way in the execution of my duties, all of which have allowed my personal development," he said.

Williams was elected mayor by a multi-party coalition led by the DA in November 2021.

He said that although he had faced many challenges, he "was able to do this with a good team and clear focus on the tasks ahead, with our 10-point service delivery plan".

"Top of our priorities have always been our electricity, water and road infrastructure which, after years of neglect, required urgent attention. We prioritised substation refurbishment projects across the city from Bronkhorspruit to Kosmodal to Soshanguve, to ensure we protect this critical infrastructure."

The former mayor highlighted his achievements during his term.

"Our focus as a team has always been on prioritising core service delivery in the city and ensuring its continued financial stability," he said.

Williams also thanked the DA caucus and residents of Tshwane.

READ | ActionSA terminates membership of Tshwane councillor, 4 others face disciplinary hearings

"I want to acknowledge my party, the Democratic Alliance, for putting their faith in me, alongside my local DA caucus and the members of our multi-party coalition."

DA provincial spokesperson Solly Msimanga praised Williams for "putting the needs of his residents first in an often-turbulent political environment".

He added:

The fact that he is prepared to stand down in order to ensure stability in the metro speaks volumes of his commitment to the residents, as well as the political process.

News24 previously reported that the Kratos Energy proposal by Williams caused significant friction between the DA and its coalition partners.

The R26-billion proposal would have refurbished two power stations and transformed them into gas supply networks.

Williams faced allegations of interfering and being overly involved in the City's supply chain management processes.

Coalition partner ActionSA and opposition parties EFF and ANC, who were against the proposal, argued that Williams bypassed municipal legislation with his support for the project, and "hijacked" it.

The coalition is made up of six parties: Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party, Inkatha Freedom Party, and Congress of the People.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
darandall williamspretoriagautengpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
25% - 1318 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
65% - 3391 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
9% - 483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.64
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.18
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
941.57
-0.2%
Palladium
1,543.29
-0.5%
Gold
1,858.54
-0.6%
Silver
21.90
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,236
+0.3%
All Share
79,213
+0.3%
Resource 10
72,180
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,426
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,115
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo