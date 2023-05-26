1h ago

Share

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ntshavheni says SA will not be forced to pick a side

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
GCIS
  • Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says SA will not pick a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 
  • Ntshavheni said the country would not be dictated to on the matter. 
  • She said SA and Africa would be involved in the negotiation process to end the war. 

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is responsible for the State Security Agency, has dug in South Africa's heels on its "non-aligned" stance with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a meeting in Russia, she insisted the government would not pick a side in the conflict. 

Speaking at the 11th International Meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters on Thursday, Ntshavheni urged Western countries to treat all nations equally and allow states to practice "sovereignty".

Her trip to Moscow had raised eyebrows as it came on the back of South Africa being accused, by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Bridgety, of supplying arms to Russia. 

"All nations must have confidence and receive equal treatment in the multilateral system for both censure and enforcement. The primacy of the multilateral system is important, now more than ever, because the global security threats are multifaceted and dynamic to such an extent their solutions require cooperation amongst nation-states," she said.

READ | Ntshavheni, who heads the Presidency's state security ministry, off to Russia for 'security matters'

Ntshavheni maintained that South Africa would not be forced to pick sides, detailing the need for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine  to be resolved. 

She said South Africa and the rest of the continent would facilitate negotiations between the two states.

The statement read:

South Africa will continue to support efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and, as a country and a global player, we believe that such a conflict should be ended through peaceful negotiations and engagement. South Africa and other African nations are standing ready to facilitate the negotiations, given the lessons we learnt during the negotiations that led to the creation of free and democratic South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be part of a group, including five other African heads of state, to travel to Russia and Ukraine next month to attempt to facilitate peace. 

Ntshavheni said the government had noted "attempts to mobilise" people against its non-aligned stance.

She said; "No country will dictate South Africa's choice of friends. Similarly, we will not inherit another country's enemies, and we are firm in our belief on the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts." 

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said South Africa was being punished for its non-aligned stance on the conflict. 

"We are now also witnessing Africa being dragged into conflicts far beyond our borders. Some countries, including our own, are being threatened with penalties for pursuing an independent foreign policy and for adopting a position of non-alignment."

Should all countries sanction Russia for the war in Ukraine? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khumbudzo ntshavhenirussiaukrainediplomacypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
24% - 1262 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
76% - 3934 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.60
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
24.15
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.98
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.3%
Platinum
1,024.82
-0.3%
Palladium
1,431.01
-0.8%
Gold
1,941.37
+0.0%
Silver
23.08
+1.5%
Brent Crude
76.26
-2.8%
Top 40
71,404
+0.6%
All Share
76,590
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,438
+0.5%
Industrial 25
106,353
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,654
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

3h ago

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo