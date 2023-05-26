Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ntshavheni says SA will not be forced to pick a side

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says SA will not pick a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ntshavheni said the country would not be dictated to on the matter.

She said SA and Africa would be involved in the negotiation process to end the war.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is responsible for the State Security Agency, has dug in South Africa's heels on its "non-aligned" stance with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a meeting in Russia, she insisted the government would not pick a side in the conflict.

Speaking at the 11th International Meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters on Thursday, Ntshavheni urged Western countries to treat all nations equally and allow states to practice "sovereignty".

Her trip to Moscow had raised eyebrows as it came on the back of South Africa being accused, by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Bridgety, of supplying arms to Russia.

"All nations must have confidence and receive equal treatment in the multilateral system for both censure and enforcement. The primacy of the multilateral system is important, now more than ever, because the global security threats are multifaceted and dynamic to such an extent their solutions require cooperation amongst nation-states," she said.

Ntshavheni maintained that South Africa would not be forced to pick sides, detailing the need for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to be resolved.

She said South Africa and the rest of the continent would facilitate negotiations between the two states.

The statement read:

South Africa will continue to support efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and, as a country and a global player, we believe that such a conflict should be ended through peaceful negotiations and engagement. South Africa and other African nations are standing ready to facilitate the negotiations, given the lessons we learnt during the negotiations that led to the creation of free and democratic South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be part of a group, including five other African heads of state, to travel to Russia and Ukraine next month to attempt to facilitate peace.

Ntshavheni said the government had noted "attempts to mobilise" people against its non-aligned stance.

She said; "No country will dictate South Africa's choice of friends. Similarly, we will not inherit another country's enemies, and we are firm in our belief on the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts."

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said South Africa was being punished for its non-aligned stance on the conflict.

"We are now also witnessing Africa being dragged into conflicts far beyond our borders. Some countries, including our own, are being threatened with penalties for pursuing an independent foreign policy and for adopting a position of non-alignment."

